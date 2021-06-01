Some Albertans will be able to book second dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon
Article content
Albertans who received a COVID-19 vaccination in March or earlier will be able to book their second dose starting Tuesday afternoon.
The plan will also allow those who were vaccinated in April to book second doses beginning June 14, while those who were vaccinated in May will be able to on June 28.
Some Albertans will be able to book second dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon Back to video
Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday afternoon that the province expects all Albertans will have their second dose by the end of summer.
As of Tuesday, more than 63 per cent of Albertans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 10.4 per cent of Albertans are fully immunized with two doses.
Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the schedule for second doses is “well ahead” of what was anticipated.
“We’ve based out these start dates on purpose to ensure that everyone is still getting their doses within the maximum 16 week interval. In fact, the longest interval will be just over 12 weeks,” Shandro said.
Advertisement
Article content
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued new guidance Tuesday allowing Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine to choose to get Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca for their second dose.
Across Canada, 41 confirmed or suspected cases of vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia – a rare but serious blood clotting syndrome potentially linked to AstraZeneca – have been diagnosed. Five people have died including one in Edmonton.
NACI’s published report also said those who got a first dose of Moderna can get Pfizer for their second if Moderna isn’t available.
Shandro said the timeline for second doses of AstraZeneca will be a minimum of eight weeks. This means anyone who received AstraZeneca in March will be able to begin booking their second dose as of Tuesday.
He said the province will follow NACI’s guidance, and Albertans who received their first dose of AstraZeneca will be able to have AstraZeneca as their second dose, or an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna
Meanwhile, the province entered Stage 1 of reopening Tuesday, permitting patios and salons to reopen among the eased restrictions.
If hospitalizations stay below 500 and continue to decline, Alberta will proceed to Stage 2 on June 10, which will allow indoor venues such as gyms and entertainment facilities to reopen as well as up to 150 people to attend outdoor concerts and festivals.
Nearly all restrictions are set to be removed two weeks after 70 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 have had one shot. Kenney has said he expects that to happen by the end of June or early July.
Shandro said second doses are critical to ensure the province stays open.
With files from the Canadian Press