Some Albertans will be able to book second dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon

Albertans who received a COVID-19 vaccination in March or earlier will be able to book their second dose starting Tuesday afternoon.

The plan will also allow those who were vaccinated in April to book second doses beginning June 14, while those who were vaccinated in May will be able to on June 28.

Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday afternoon that the province expects all Albertans will have their second dose by the end of summer.

As of Tuesday, more than 63 per cent of Albertans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 10.4 per cent of Albertans are fully immunized with two doses.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the schedule for second doses is “well ahead” of what was anticipated.

“We’ve based out these start dates on purpose to ensure that everyone is still getting their doses within the maximum 16 week interval. In fact, the longest interval will be just over 12 weeks,” Shandro said.