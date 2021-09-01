Signs outside of MLA Tracy Allard’s office, located at 10605 W Side Dr #207 had been set up the evening of Aug 30. 2021. These signs remained outside of Allard’s office until earlier in the day on Aug. 31. Every year, Aug. 31. is recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Signs outside MLA Allard's office on international overdose awareness day express dissatisfaction Back to video

MLA Allard was able to provide a comment to the Daily Herald – Tribune regarding the signs assembled outside of her office.

“I was sad to see the signs and don’t believe a path to better is paved in blame in any direction. I know people are discouraged and polarized for a number of reasons these days. What I have been doing is listening to understand and then working to connect resources to people,” said Allard. “I believe we need to walk in understanding before we can make substantive change and I know that each story carries its own trauma, so any program can’t be one size to fit all.”

“I’ve worked tirelessly since I was elected two years ago to advocate for our community, including for those at the margin who are struggling with mental health issues and/or addictions. I am committed to continuing this work, including the establishment of an MLA recovery council in support of those in recovery, connect people to information and resources, and to celebrate victory over defeat. I hope this council will inspire those suffering in a cycle of defeat to believe that better is possible and to know that they are not alone.”