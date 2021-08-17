Royal Alexandra Hospital cancels elective orthopedic surgeries for three days due to staffing shortages

Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital closed four operating rooms for 72 hours starting on Monday and cancelled elective surgeries due to a staffing shortage.

In a series of tweets posted online Monday, Alberta Health Services said the Orthopedic Surgery Centre at the hospital had to temporarily closed the operating rooms due to unexpected lack of physician coverage for post-surgical care.

“53 patients who were scheduled for surgery have been notified and will be re-booked as soon as possible. Patients requiring urgent or emergency orthopedic surgery will continue to get the care they need. The main operating room schedule is not impacted,” AHS said.

“To be clear, the necessary surgeons, anesthetists, nursing staff, etc. are available, just not the in-hospital physician oversight to support patients after their surgery.”

Health-care workers in Alberta have raised the alarm about staff shortages and continued bed closures across the province but officials have insisted the closures are not severely impacting health care.

AHS said several new clinical assistants and associates have been recruited and are in the process of orientation to provide post-surgical care.

“AHS continues to experience staffing challenges as the health system recovers from the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Frontline staff are taking much-needed vacation, as many have deferred vacation after 20 months of pandemic measures,” the statement said.