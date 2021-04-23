Rotary Dream Home 50-50 Sets All Time Record High Final Deadline Sunday April 25
The Rotary Dream Home’s final deadline is Sunday, April 25 at midnight. Raffle Manager Melissa Coulombe says “The final weeks of the lottery are typically an exciting time and can be out largest weeks. As of Thursday, April 22 the 50-50 set a new record all time high. The Cash Jackpot 50-50 passed the previous record of $573,200 and we suspect it will easily climb past the $600,000 mark before the Sunday deadline (winner takes half).”
The 2021 Dream Home marks the 28th annual and was not able to open a single day to the public during the lottery due to the ongoing pandemic.
“This has undoubtedly been a challenging year but we truly have seen what this fundraiser means to the people within the region. Even though the home was not open for public viewing, we received so much support – not only from ticket purchasers but our sponsors as well,” added Coulombe
The lottery is a fundraiser of the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie and comprises of three lotteries. The home, and there is the 50-50 draw with a real-time live counter online at www.winadreamhome.ca – currently over $580,000. And the Cash Cow Calendar– win up to $10,000 weekdays in May.
This years grandprize consists of a home package valued more than $1.3 million. The Home was built by Unique Home Concepts, is located in Taylor Estates and is sure to be a lottery year to remember. Tickets are over 89% sold out and the final deadline to get in on the Dream Home, the Cash Cow Calendar and the Record Breaking Cash Jackpot 50/50 is midnight Sunday April 25.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.winadreamhome.ca or by calling 780-513-8887
Organizations that have benefited in past from the fundraiser include KidSport Grande Prairie & Area, Grande Prairie Public School District Education Foundation, South West 40 Playground Society. Grande Prairie Skating Club, Special Olympics Grande Prairie, Peace Area Riding for the Disabled Society (PARDS), 577 Parent Association (Air Cadets), Canadian Parents for French Grande Prairie Chapter Association, Catholic Family Services of Grande Prairie and many others.