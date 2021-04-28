Road rage assault investigated as racially-motivated: Edmonton police

Article content

Edmonton police have charged a man after a road rage assault that appears to have been racially motivated.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) northwest division officers responded to a report of a road rage altercation near Fort Road and 122 Avenue around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a news release said Wednesday.

It was reported to police that a man was driving north with his family on 82 Street near 118 Avenue when he noticed a man in a vehicle in the lane next to him. That individual made a profane gesture to a woman wearing a hijab in the passenger seat of the complainant’s vehicle.

The man and his wife ignored the individual and continued to drive down 82 street. The suspect reportedly began to drive erratically, speeding up and slowing down causing a collision between the two vehicles. The two vehicles pulled off the road into a parking lot along with a friend of the complainant who was driving behind the two vehicles.