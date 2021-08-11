Residential school memorial at city hall vandalized twice in one week

A Calgary memorial honouring victims of residential schools was vandalized for the second time in a week.

Small shoes, representing missing generations of Indigenous children, were tossed around the steps outside Calgary city hall. A photo posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon showed several shoes scattered on the pavement.

The memorial, made up of organized rows of children’s shoes and stuffed animals, had been created a few weeks ago in remembrance of the thousands of children who died in Canada’s residential school system.

Calgary Police Service confirmed the incident is the second time the memorial has been vandalized in a week.

On Aug. 4, city corporate security saw footage of a man trying to light the memorial on fire. Ashes from that incident are still visible on the pavement. The CPS hate crimes and extremism unit is assisting in that investigation.

Police say they are now reviewing security footage of the incident, though no other details are available at this time.

On Tuesday, Lawrence Schmidt, a 72-year old Métis man, sat in a lawn chair next to the memorial. The shoes had once again been placed in neat rows.

“The first three rows were all vandalized and kicked around. Somebody came up here and decided to vent their anger. But that’s to be expected because there is nobody here to guard at night,” Schmidt said, adding he has visited the memorial over the past two weeks to pay his respects and watch over it.

There are no barriers around the memorial; no shelter from the wind and the rain. With the objects left out in the open, Schmidt said he has had to tell people not to take stuffed animals or shoes from the site. Others pilfer through the objects to see if there’s anything they can take to sell, he said.