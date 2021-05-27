Relaunch grant extension and tourism support welcome news for Mayor Clayton

Article content

An announcement by the province to extend the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant (SMERG) closing date, along with assistance for the tourism industry, was the bow on the province’s “Open for Summer Plan.” press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The extension of SMERG’s application date, announced by Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation Doug Schweitzer, was welcomed by Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.

“Extending the application intake until June 30 enables organizations that are affected to apply for relief funding,” Clayton said. “This gives an opportunity to have an additional payment of up to $10,000, which is great for our businesses.

“It also incorporated taxi and rideshare programs, which is good to hear.”

The SMERG grant offers financial assistance to businesses, co-ops, and non-profits ordered to close or curtail operations due to COVID-19.

Clayton was also feeling optimistic after Finance Minister Travis Toews announced relief for the tourism industry by allowing tourism-related businesses to keep the levy they collect between April 1 and June 30, for an additional three months.