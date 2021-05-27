Relaunch grant extension and tourism support welcome news for Mayor Clayton
An announcement by the province to extend the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant (SMERG) closing date, along with assistance for the tourism industry, was the bow on the province’s “Open for Summer Plan.” press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
The extension of SMERG’s application date, announced by Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation Doug Schweitzer, was welcomed by Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.
“Extending the application intake until June 30 enables organizations that are affected to apply for relief funding,” Clayton said. “This gives an opportunity to have an additional payment of up to $10,000, which is great for our businesses.
“It also incorporated taxi and rideshare programs, which is good to hear.”
The SMERG grant offers financial assistance to businesses, co-ops, and non-profits ordered to close or curtail operations due to COVID-19.
Clayton was also feeling optimistic after Finance Minister Travis Toews announced relief for the tourism industry by allowing tourism-related businesses to keep the levy they collect between April 1 and June 30, for an additional three months.
“Another thing the province announced today is additional relief for the tourism industry,” Clayton said. “This helps with hotels and other lodging providers who are able to keep the tourism levy as well as a three-month extension on the abatement period, which will free up cash for them to employ more staff, continue operations and provide valuable services through the summer season.”
Clayton said this becomes important as Alberta transitions from Stage 1, which kicks into effect June 1, through the second stage and onto Stage 3, allowing people to travel again inter-provincially, which will also be a benefit.
“Interprovincial travel is a priority for both British Columbians and Albertans,” Clayton said. “I look forward to Stage 3 that travel inter-provincially will be permitted and encouraged. I think it is important for both Alberta and B.C. to be able to have our neighbours come visit and our families come visit and to travel as we normally do throughout our provinces this summer.”