RCMP still looking for help in the assault of a Sexsmith senior

Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for any assistance the public can provide in identifying a male responsible for assaulting a senior in late June.

A 70-year-old male was assaulted at a Sexsmith residence on June 26, while in the back yard of his residence in the area of 98 Street and 101 Avenue.

As of July 5, the investigation is still ongoing and Sgt. Shawn Graham of the Grande Prairie RCMP said requesting the public’s help is another avenue the police are using during their investigation.

The assailant entered the backyard and assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene on foot towards 99 Street near 100 Avenue.

Police described the victim’s injuries as serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspect is believed to be a Caucasian male in his 50s. He is described as 6-feet tall, 200 pounds with a greyish, white beard, wearing a red t-shirt at the time of the assault.

If anyone has information regarding this assault, they are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Erratic driver stop nets arrest for firearms

On June 26 at approximately 11 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP officers conducting patrols near 84 Avenue and Poplar observed an SUV driving up onto the curb and swerving into other traffic lanes.

Police stopped the vehicle and, with additional investigation, arrested the driver for impaired operation of a vehicle.

When police searched the driver, they seized a gun magazine from a Glock with nine rounds of ammunition.

Police also discovered a handgun, identified as a Glock 23, a holster and a second magazine which can hold 22-rounds of ammunition and is prohibited.

Ryan Haynes, 34, has also been charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of a restricted/prohibited weapon, four counts of contravention of a prohibition order and one of unsafe storage of a firearm.

Haynes was released following a judicial hearing and is required to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on July 12.

According to the manufacturer’s website, the Glock 23 is a .40-calibre handgun.