Albertans will likely never know for sure how many people were infected with COVID-19 at the 2021 Calgary Stampede, one health policy expert says.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Those concerns come after Stampede officials reported Tuesday that 71 people likely acquired the novel coronavirus while on festival grounds this year. That number has since increased to 84, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Questions remain on overall effect of COVID-19 at Calgary Stampede Back to video

“I thought it was odd for them to release that Stampede number,” said Lorian Hardcastle, an associate professor at the University of Calgary.

“We know that Stampede didn’t end that long ago. It’s difficult to conclude that that’s the number of cases from the Stampede, when it’s only the number of cases we know of at this point. There could certainly be more.”

The Calgary festival was among Canada’s first major events held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, running from July 9 to 18.

In a news release, Stampede officials lauded the festival’s COVID-19 record this year, saying only 0.01 per cent of its 528,998 attendees caught the virus on Stampede grounds — though it’s not clear whether these attendees were all unique visitors.

Alberta Health did not answer some questions about the cases from Postmedia on Tuesday, including how the cases were identified, how many people were told to isolate or how many of the cases involved people who had not been vaccinated.

Speaking to media Wednesday, Hinshaw said contact tracers determine where people most likely contracted COVID-19 by looking at where they were in the two weeks leading up to their illness. This was the process taken for people who said they were at Stampede.