Article content Residents of British Columbia can now travel freely in their own province, the B.C. government announced Monday — but Canadians from other provinces are asked to stay out, at least for another couple of weeks. B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province would be moving to Step 2 of its reopening strategy on June 15, but the travel advisory against interprovincial travel remains in effect. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. B.C. premier tells Albertans to be patient as travel advisory remains in place Back to video “We’re going to welcome you down the road, but not today,” he said, speaking to Canadians during a briefing Monday morning. “If you don’t have business in B.C. it’s our preference you stay where you are and we will invite you back at the appropriate time when all British Columbians are prepared to welcome you.” Across the tourism industry in parts of B.C., many are excited about advancing to Step 2 and say it gives businesses the time they desperately need to prepare for what is likely to be a busy summer for visitation.

Article content Kathy Cooper, CEO of Kootenay Rockies Tourism, said many British Columbians are breathing a sigh of relief that the province was able to get to this step and are already looking forward to the next stage, which will see interprovincial travel allowed by as early at July 1. “If everyone still is careful and cautious and follows the guidelines in place, by July 1 we’ll be able to welcome Canadians from all over the country, and including our good friends in Alberta, back into B.C.,” she said. “Clearly that’s not ideal for our region in particular, which is extremely close and virtually many of our communities are on the B.C./Alberta border, but it does mean that hopefully folks from Alberta can book for July and August and onwards and they can start making their plans.” Cooper added that while there’s still risk in the reopening plan, moving slowly to fully restart the tourism economy gives businesses a chance to be ready for an onslaught of visitors. “Having had this plan come out on May 25 has really given business owners and the tourism industry time to wrap their head around these different steps and be prepared,” she said, adding a big labour shortage before COVID has made it even more difficult. “A soft restart isn’t so bad for some businesses who are still scrambling to get their summer staff recalled, trained and in place, ready to be at 100 per cent occupancy and deliver a high level of service to those visitors that we really want to see back here.”

Article content In the Okanagan, Ellen Matthews, president and CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, echoed Cooper’s sentiment. “There’s a lot of excitement in the industry today. . . We certainly are anxious to see Alberta come back and the rest of Canada but most importantly Alberta because they’re our second single biggest contributor to this province for tourism,” she said. “I think that the approach B.C. has taken has worked so far. . . We do see the results and hopefully the long-term results is what we’re all gearing for and by the time we get to July 1 we’ll see Alberta coming back.” Matthews agreed that giving businesses the opportunity to ready themselves for the summer months is an important part of the staged reopening plan. “There’s a number of employees we know have left the industry completely and businesses have been struggling as early as February trying to get summer staff so this is something that isn’t new but now that it’s upon us there might be more confidence to come back into the business,” she said. During the announcement Monday, B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she’s heard of some businesses in the tourism sector who have been denying bookings to people from out of province. Both Cooper and Matthews agree that the travel advisory has put many in the industry in awkward positions of choosing whether or not to enforce recommendations themselves. “I think in many cases, this is a where it gets a little bit murky, the responsibility of enforcement of any of the regulations really shouldn’t fall on the shoulders of the hotelier or accommodator,” Cooper said. “But some businesses for whatever reason have been really diligent in following the guidelines and have not been taking out-of-province reservations as much as they might like to and that’s entirely up to them.”

Article content Vivek Sharma, CEO of the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, said the company has never denied bookings for visitors from out of province and they won’t start now. “We have always been advocating against discriminating against people being allowed to come or not,” he said. “We want to create awareness. . . If you have to travel for whatever reason, that you understand what the requirements in the province are, what the requirements of businesses are so you can adhere to them and travel safely. “The industry and all of us (are) looking forward to and (are) optimistic of a successful summer, but even with that you have to remember that the industry has been hit hard for the last year and two months don’t make up a year.” Matthews added some have asked the question about the purpose of travel when making the reservations but that’s where their responsibility ends. “As an industry, one of the things we said to the province is that we wouldn’t be the police. . . We can’t be in that role. We’re in hospitality, we welcome people and if they need to be here for whatever that reason is we want to welcome and encourage them to be here,” she said. “For the most part while we do see some Albertans here, hopefully we’ll see them back when it’s ready for them to be back, which is hopefully July 1.”

