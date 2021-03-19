Alberta sees sharp rise in COVID-19 variants; province to double pharmacies offering vaccines







Alberta reported a new daily high for variant cases on Thursday as a decision looms for the province's health officials on whether to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions next week. Still, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw wouldn't say whether Alberta has entered a third wave of the pandemic, instead asking Albertans to continue adhering to public health guidelines during this "critical time." The province reported 505 new COVID-19 cases Thursday from around 10,900 tests, including 91 new variant cases. As of Thursday, there were 5,084 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 1,972 in Alberta Health Services' Calgary zone. There were 599 active variant cases across Alberta, representing around 11.8 per cent of the province's total active COVID-19 cases. "I ask all of us not to waste the sacrifices that have been made in this past year by ignoring the public health measures in place that are very much needed," Hinshaw said.

Alberta hospitals on Thursday were treating 264 patients for COVID-19 infection, of which 43 were in intensive-care units. A total of 1,957 Albertans have died since March 2020 due to COVID-19 infection, including a man in his 60s from AHS' South zone, who was the lone fatality reported Thursday. The province's top doctor issued a stark warning as she noted a significant jump in COVID-19 cases in Lethbridge and the surrounding area. She said Lethbridge's active case count had risen to 469 on Wednesday from just 196 active cases three weeks earlier. "Simply put, cases are rising sharply and we must curb the current rate of infection," she said. "While there is no single cause of the spike, local health officials have let me know that many of these cases are linked to family gatherings and visitation between households." She said it's essential that all residents, "not just in Lethbridge, but in all of Alberta, not participate in any indoor social gatherings and follow the public health orders in place." Earlier in the day, Premier Jason Kenney said Hinshaw would provide advice to the Alberta government over the next few days on whether the province should move to Step 3 of its reopening plan, which it will be eligible to do next week. Cabinet members would meet Monday to analyze recent trends, but the premier said a decision hasn't yet been made. Step 3 would include the potential easing of restrictions for adult team sports, casinos, racing centres and bingo halls, youth sport and recreation activities, indoor social gatherings, movie theatres and auditoria, museums, art galleries, zoos and interpretive centres, along with places of worship.

There must be fewer than 300 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 across Alberta for the province to move to Step 3. Kenney said the province met that threshold around one month ago. "It's clear that things have plateaued," he said. "We have stopped seeing the decline in new daily cases, total active cases and hospitalizations, but they have been stable." Hinshaw said her recommendations haven't been finalized. "As we're looking at all of our options, it's critical that we learn from other jurisdictions and that we watch what has happened in other parts of the world when variant cases have risen sharply," she said. "We need to factor that in as one of many considerations as decisions are made." In deciding whether to allow indoor gatherings, Hinshaw said there's a need for balance that minimizes the risks associated with continued isolation as well as the health-related risks of large gatherings potentially taking place. "It's critical that, honestly, whatever the rules are, that people follow what's in place," she said. Asked whether the rising variant case numbers indicate Alberta has entered a third wave of the pandemic, Hinshaw said, "the coming weeks will really tell us that story." She added that a third wave "depends on the actions of people in the population." "We certainly are seeing some concerning early trends," Hinshaw said. Meanwhile, Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in a statement Thursday that as COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered, he anticipates a return to in-person learning for post-secondary institutions this fall.

"As per recent announcements by the minister of Health, we anticipate that we will offer every adult Albertan their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June," Nicolaides stated. "With that in mind, I encourage all post-secondary institutions, students and families to prepare for a full return to on-campus learning this September. As we plan to transition back to in-person learning, the safety of students, staff and faculty will be our top priority. We will be working closely with Alberta Health and our chief medical officer of health, Dr. Hinshaw, to ensure a safe return to campus in September 2021." Alberta doubling pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine Starting Friday at 8 a.m., AHS will open bookings to all remaining Albertans with birth years eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2A of the province's rollout, Hinshaw announced Thursday. Participating pharmacies continue to book appointments for all Albertans born in 1956 or earlier. Kenney said earlier in the day that Alberta plans to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 500 community pharmacies by early April, doubling the number of locations across the province where residents can be immunized. Speaking outside a Shoppers Drug Mart location in Edmonton, Kenney said 259 pharmacies in 107 communities are now offering the vaccine, marking a 154 per cent increase in participating pharmacies since the beginning of March. More than 35,000 doses of vaccine have been administered at pharmacies provincewide. That's out of the 418,663 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered overall in Alberta as of Wednesday, which includes 92,378 Albertans who have been fully immunized with two shots.

"These pharmacies are rapidly increasing our ability to immunize people as quickly and as safely as possible," Kenney said. "To every Albertan who has a pharmacy offering the COVID-19 vaccine nearby, please book an appointment just as soon as you can." He added Albertans can also book vaccine appointments online through AHS or by calling 811. Community physicians are expected to start administering doses next month. Kenney said the speed of the province's rollout depends on the number of doses delivered, which is the responsibility of the federal government. "We, unfortunately, continue to be let down on that front," he said, citing recent delays in the delivery of Moderna doses due to the malfunction of a cargo aircraft heading to Alberta. Kenney said that as a result, Alberta's Moderna shipment this week will be half of what had been expected. "If we get the vaccine supplies we've been promised, we'll eventually be able to expand the immunization program across the province to include over 1,300 pharmacies," the premier said. Alberta Pharmacists' Association CEO Margaret Wing said the province's pharmacists have the potential to vaccinate at least 250,000 Albertans on a weekly basis if supplies allow. Alberta was the first province to deploy community pharmacies in its rollout plans, noted Shoppers Drug Mart president Jeff Leger. "Looking nationally at rollout plans, we think Alberta has gotten it right," he said. "They have quickly lowered the age cohorts eligible to be vaccinated and they put their trust in community pharmacists to accelerate the pace of vaccinations."

