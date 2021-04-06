Closing Time City returns to Stage 1 of provincial restrictions due to COVID-19 numbers

“As announced (Tuesday), Alberta is moving back to (Stage) 1 until further notice,” Clayton said. “So, starting at midnight on Tuesday, the mandatory health measures go into effect on retail, fitness and performance activities. Then effective at noon on Friday, restaurants will be restricted to providing take-out only, curbside, delivery to people’s houses or patio service.”

Clayton explained what the changes mean for businesses in Grande Prairie.

“I’m disappointed at anytime to see the impacts that COVID-19 has on business,” Grande Prairie Interim Mayor Jackie Clayton. said. “But it also has impact on people’s mental health. Anytime there are additional impacts on people, it’s frustrating, and I understand that.”

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, announced the new restrictions in conjunction with the daily update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

After a week in which active COVID-19 cases rose by 27 per cent in the province, the Alberta government announced a return to Stage 1 of its restrictions on Tuesday afternoon.

Step one also closes the doors on libraries across the province and restricts retail to 15 per cent of fire code capacity.

The exact same restrictions apply locally as well.

“We’ve known the variant in the virus moves very quickly and that any time there could be changes made to the provincial regulations in regards to this pandemic,” Clayton said. “The pandemic is moving at a fast rate, but the Alberta government is responding to the pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods.”

Clayton didn’t provide her opinion on the return to restrictions, but she said she appreciates and understands people’s exhaustion with the pandemic.

“I would encourage everyone to follow the provincial health measures,” Clayton added. “Keep safe and stay healthy.

“However, (with) that being said, taking care of mental health and staying connected with family and friends in safe ways is also of extreme importance. Continuing to support businesses is another way we need to be supporting our community where we can, and find support for local businesses like restaurants.”

Hospitality Hard hit

Clayton added the hospitality industry is in a difficult situation as they order on a regular basis. When forced to closed, there is not always an option available to donate food to an appropriate facility.

“Restaurants, in particular, have been hit over and over,” Clayton said. “Two days notice is better than no notice, but it is more than likely not enough. Every time we put these businesses into a situation where they are basically, in essence, throwing out money, it is another knock at them.”

This week also marks a change in the vaccine rollout across the province. Phase 2B is expanding to allow any Albertan 16 years of age and up with underlying health issues to receive their vaccines by April 23. The Astra Zeneca vaccine will be available to healthy Albertans between the ages of 55 and 64 at participating pharmacies.

Seven large immunization clinics are up and running across the province, including the Teresa Sargent Hall in Grande Prairie.

This story is an updated version of the original posting.