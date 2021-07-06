Premier Jason Kenney encourages Grande Prairie residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations

Entering Alberta’s open for summer plan on Canada Day shows the province and its citizens were serious about dealing with COVID-19.

In a phone interview with the Daily Herald-Tribune on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney acknowledged Albertans are doing their duty by getting vaccinated but there is work to be done when it comes to getting shots in arms.

“Albertans are crushing COVID,” Kenney said. “I believe we aren’t just open for summer, but open for good. I would love to see more people stepping up to get vaccinated, to protect themselves and make sure we are open for good. (But) I just couldn’t be happier to see people getting back into normal life.”

However, the premier encouraged Grande Prairie and area residents to get vaccinated, even though things are fully open.

“GP is lagging,” Kenney said. “It has the lowest vaccination rate of Alberta cities at only 55 per cent, give or take, for the eligible population. That means the city is a little vulnerable going in to the fall. We expect the virus to come back, some kind of a fall wave is natural for the flu and viruses of this nature, and there will be more variants of the disease.

“I just want to encourage people, especially younger adults, (who) have a very low level of vaccination around here in the 20-40 year age category it is only about 43 per cent. Now those are generally healthy young people, and they are unlikely to get sick from COVID. They are probably just busy people — they are working one or two jobs, and it is just not a priority— but we don’t want to be in a situation where Grande Prairie gets hit hard in the fall because we don’t have enough people vaccinated. So I would encourage everyone to play their part to keep everybody safe and make sure we are open for good.”