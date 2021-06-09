





Article content Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is whitewashing the federal government’s role in the deadly operation of residential schools by singling out the Roman Catholic Church for blame, said Most Rev. Fred Henry, bishop emeritus of the Calgary diocese. In an open letter to the prime minister, Henry, who presided over southern Alberta Catholics from 1998 to 2017, accused Trudeau of deflecting blame for the deaths and misery of Indigenous residents at the schools by voicing his “disappointment” over the church’s failure to formally apologize for its role. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Pompous posturing': Calgary Bishop Fred Henry accuses Trudeau of deflecting blame on residential schools Back to video While Pope Francis has refrained from directly apologizing for the church’s actions in operating most of the schools that sought to forcefully assimilate First Nations children, Henry said he’s taken aback by Trudeau’s failure to recognize a mea culpa issued by Alberta-Northwest Terrorities bishops that included him in 2014. “While acknowledging our own sorrow and guilt, and trying to own our sinfulness in the participation in residential schools, it is important to note the wording in our statement, especially the words, ‘participation in government policies,'” wrote Henry in the letter dated June 7.

Article content “Primary responsibility must be owned by the federal government.” In an interview, he added: “It’s very nice to play the pope card, but this is nothing to do with the Pope; it’s for the bishops to deal with.” He went on to say the schools, some of which were also operated by other Christian denominations between 1831 and 1996, were often starved of resources by the federal government, leading to tragic outcomes, including the deaths of thousands of children, many of whom were buried in unmarked graves. Henry’s missive was sparked by the backlash over the recent discovery through ground-penetrating radar of the remains of 215 children buried in unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C. In the correspondence written on Catholic Pastoral Centre letterhead, the typically outspoken Henry quotes the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada in highlighting Ottawa’s culpability in the national disgrace of the residential schools that forced 150,000 First Nations children from their homes. “The federal government never established an adequate set of standards and regulations to guarantee the health and safety of residential school students. This failure occurred despite the fact that the government had the authority to establish those standards,” Henry quoted the report. “The failure to establish and enforce adequate standards, coupled with the failure to adequately fund the schools, resulted in unnecessarily high residential school death rates.”

Article content That neglect included malnutrition, improper clothing, poor sanitary conditions and ventilation that led to many deaths by tuberculosis, states the report. And Henry noted the document states Ottawa’s failure to provide disciplinary standards contributed to the harsh treatment of students, which included sexual abuse and physical assault. In concluding his letter, Henry stated, “We have a right to less pompous posturing and more forthright action on the part of (the) federal government.” But, in an interview, he admitted the moral failures of spiritual leaders at the schools can’t be brushed off. “We didn’t show enough respect to the native peoples in their beliefs and culture,” said Henry. And when it was mentioned the Catholic church has refused to release residential school records, Henry said Ottawa’s failed in that regard and that “we haven’t walked away from native people at all.” However, the survivor of a Catholic-run northern Alberta residential school said the church’s guilt in the severity of how they were directly run can’t be overlooked or shuffled elsewhere. “I hold the government responsible and the religious denominations responsible because (the churches) had the boots on the ground,” said Cora Voyageur, a sociology professor at the University of Calgary. “The churches could have said, ‘We don’t want any part of it,’ but they never did … there was an idea from the churches of religious and spiritual supremacy and they were in the community — the government wasn’t.”

Article content Already-existing missionary schools were often enlisted by Ottawa to continue and widen the assimilation effort, said Voyageur. Religious denominations, she said, profited off running the schools just as governments did from the labour of the children attending the schools. Voyageur, who’s written extensively on the issue, recalled the mistreatment and substandard food foisted upon students when she attended Holy Angels Residential School at Fort Chipewyan in the late 1960s. “There was the random violence — it could have been any of us it was directed at,” she said. “The food was so bad and I remember opening a door and seeing all the fresh fruit and baked goods on a table that the priests and brothers were eating.” Even so, she agreed with Henry’s contention Ottawa is hardly in a position to criticize when it’s locked in legal actions related to the First Nations child welfare system and hasn’t solved alcohol issues on reserves while still wielding the outmoded Indian Act. “It’s a lot of finger-pointing — take your lumps for what you’re responsible for because we now know more of what happened,” said Voyageur. A recent poll suggests two-thirds of Canadians believe churches were responsible for the tragedies of the residential schools while about half blamed the federal government. Henry said that kind of mindset combined with Trudeau’s comments are frustratingly misinformed and galvanized him to speak out. “I know there’s a tendency for people in the church to just let this stuff go unanswered and social media is going wild without the history and context, so this is why I’m so frustrated,” he said. The bishop said he’s so far received form responses back from the offices of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Indigenous Services Marc Miller, who were also sent the letter. He has heard nothing yet from the prime minister’s office. The prime minister’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment from Postmedia.

