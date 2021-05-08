Article content

RCMP ticketed protesters leaving an anti-lockdown rally outside a central Alberta cafe Saturday, after the establishment was closed by health officials earlier in the week.

Despite pouring rain and a pre-emptive court injunction, hundreds gathered outside the Whistle Stop Cafe in the hamlet of Mirror, 66 km northeast of Red Deer, for the Save Alberta Campout Protest.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police hand out tickets to dozens leaving Alberta anti-lockdown protest Back to video

Demonstrators were there to support cafe owner Chris Scott and challenge public health orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A spokesman for the RCMP said officers took the first three hours of the protest to educate demonstrators on COVID-19 regulations and notify them that they were contravening the injunction.

“There was a decision at one point to start mounting enforcement,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff. “That was around 4 p.m.”

Savinkoff said police would provide a more thorough update on how many people were ticketed later Saturday.