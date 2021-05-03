Pinnacle Ridge levy up for renewal

Article content

A special levy for maintaining and repairing the waterfall feature at the east entrance into Pinnacle Ridge is up for renewal.

The $25 annual levy applies to Pinnacle Ridge residences from 68 Avenue in the south to the northside of Pinnacle Way and from Wapiti Road in the eastern boundaries of the subdivision to homes on the west side of Pinnacle Avenue, including those in Pinnacle Lane and Pinnacle Boulevard east of Ecole Nouvelle Frontière.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The Corporate Services Committee (CSC) and Grande Prairie City Council will discuss the Pinnacle Ridge Water Feature Levy on May 11 and May 17, respectively.

Residents wanting to address the issue as a delegate at either meeting must contact Legislative Services at AgendaAdmin@cityofgp.com to submit their presentations via email or receive access to attend remotely via Zoom.

The deadline to participate in the CSC meeting is Monday, May 10, while those wanting to attend council must be prepared to participate in the 3 p.m. session and can contact Legislative Services any time before the meeting starts.

Pinnacle Ridge residents wanting to submit feedback ahead of time can contact Traffic Operations Supervisor Wade Nellis (wnellis@cityofgp.com) or the Legislative Services Department (AgendaAdmin@cityofgp.com) or 780-357-7523.

The city implemented this special levy in 2010 at the Pinnacle Ridge Neighbourhood Association’s request to maintain the water feature in the neighbourhood. At the time, almost 700 signatures were provided supporting the charge. Under the Municipal Government Act, special levies must be approved by council annually.