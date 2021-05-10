Peace County nurses to be saluted at Grande Sunset Theatre

Article content

The hard work and commitment of nurses in the Peace Country will be saluted on May 14 when the Grande Sunset Theatre at Evergreen Park screens the movie “Patch Adams.”

Admission proceeds from the event, which caps of Nurses Week, May 10-16, will be used to support the Striving for Nursing Excellence Bursary.

“Our annual nursing event has become something to look forward to and a way to give back to the community,” says organizer Monika Johnson. “We celebrate annually during Nursing Week to both celebrate one another and remind each other why we went into the profession in the first place.”

There is a $60 per vehicle admission for the event, and the event’s capacity is approximately 100 vehicles. The gates open at 8 p.m., the entertainment starting at 8:45 p.m.

In addition to the feature, there will be speeches from Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton, several physicians, a personal story from a local business owner with experience in healthcare.

The emcee is by Tracy King.

People who plan on attending should be from the same household–or in the case of people who live alone — only those with whom they have chosen as a regular cohort as per Alberta Health guidelines.

“Maybe, we as nurses, assume everyone knows they have to follow public health guidelines, which are very clear,” said King spelling out the need for people to adhere to restrictions for their health and the health of others attending the event and the greater community. “There needs to be just one household per car.”

