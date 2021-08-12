Local farmer and former politician Walter Paszkowski was officially recognized by The County of Grande Prairie for his induction in to the 2020 Alberta Agricultural Hall of Fame.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I was totally shocked and somewhat overwhelmed,” said Paszkowski, “I consider it a very astute honour, as anyone would, when their industry actually gives you credit.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Paszkowski honoured for hall of fame induction at County of Grande Prairie council meeting Back to video

“Seeing that he was not able to have the ceremony from the provincial government, we thought it would be a nice gesture on our part to make sure that he was recognized not only by his peers, but by his family and friends as well,” said Leanne Beaupre, reeve for The County of Grande Prairie.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paszkowski’s official induction ceremony had been postponed indefinitely, so the county took time during council meeting on July 26. to officially recognize this achievement.

The county was also responsible for nominating Paszkowski for the award due to his long career of farming in the county, and his extensive political service for the Peace Region.

“I appreciate in this case, it was the county that did the nominating, it was very thoughtful of them,” said Paszkowski.

“At one time, I had the honor of being the Municipal Affairs Minister, and the county of Grande Prairie, I can vouch for as being one of the more progressive counties in Alberta,” Paszkowski said.

Paszkowski’s contribution to the canola industry in Alberta was significant, as he was an early advocate of the crop, helping it become a significant economic driver for the province.

“Walter was very instrumental in making sure the Peace Country was recognized for the amount of canola that was grown in this area,” said Beaupre.