Paid leave for COVID-19 vaccines now the law in Alberta
Article content
Alberta workers have been given up to three hours paid leave to get vaccinated against COVID-19, one day after the idea was suggested by the opposition in the legislature.
In a rare move, MLAs sped up the approval process by waiving many of the bureaucratic amendments that apply to tabling other pieces of legislation. Within slightly more than 30 minutes the bill had passed through all three required readings Wednesday night.
Paid leave for COVID-19 vaccines now the law in Alberta Back to video
Amendments to the employment standards code now provide a COVID-19 vaccine leave and make it illegal for an employer to fire or discipline an employee who takes time off to be vaccinated.
Leave applies to both full-time and part-time employees and could be used twice to cover both doses of a vaccine. There would be no requirement to have worked any specific length of time for an employer.
At a press conference Wednesday, Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping said Albertans want to get the vaccine but some have barriers, including not being able to schedule an appointment because of their working hours or not being able to afford the loss in pay.
Advertisement
Article content
“This is directed at those groups of workers who may be working multiple jobs, (have a) lower income, (or) can’t afford to lose time,” he said.
“They don’t, quite frankly, have the time to do this and we want to make sure that we reduce these barriers to them and get them vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
The idea was suggested by NDP Leader Rachel Notley in the legislature Tuesday and Premier Jason Kenney said he was open to it.
Copping said it was something the government had been watching for weeks. Similar measures were passed by the Saskatchewan government last month. British Columbia tabled its version of the legislation on Monday.
On Wednesday, Notley reiterated her caucus’s commitment to doing its part to pass the legislation quickly.
“These three hours of leave will benefit hundreds of thousands of working Albertans because no one wants to log in to book their vaccine just to see that the only spots left are during their work hours, when they can’t otherwise afford to leave,” she said.
The NDP had asked for the bill to also include a provision that would also allow workers paid time off if they need to help family members get vaccinated, similar to B.C.
Instead, the government chose to model its legislation after Saskatchewan which only focuses on time off for workers to get vaccinated.
In a statement, Janet Riopel, president & CEO of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce said the new law will mean more costs for employers at a time when they are already struggling.
“We need Albertans to do their part — get vaccinated as quickly as possible to ensure this mandate is worth the price businesses will pay,” she said.