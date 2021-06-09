





Photo by RANDY VANDERVEEN / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content Perhaps the stigma surrounding the opioid crisis needs to be revisited. Angela Sutherland, manager of Community Social Development for the City of Grande Prairie, provided an update on the opioid crisis at the last Protective and Social Services Committee meeting in May. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Opioid overdose numbers on the increase in Grande Prairie, Sutherland says Back to video “Some of the data we have received indicates more than 70 per cent of overdose deaths in Alberta occur in private homes,” Sutherland said. “That is something, we as a task force, continue to monitor (as we) try to find solutions on how to reduce the stigma that people who struggle with opioid use are not only those who are street engaged, but the majority of our deaths occur in homes.” Overdose numbers for the city of Grande Prairie were not provided. Mayor Jackie Clayton asked if the city was working with the provincial government and other municipalities to get out the message that the raw data seem to support overdoses occur more in private homes.

Article content “This is exactly what we are talking about in terms of addressing where the hidden population is,” Sutherland said. “On the task force, there are various partners that also sit on some provincial tables. “In addition to that, we are also a part of an inter-municipal opioid response committee, and through that, we share our best practices and talk among different municipalities about this very same thing.” Alberta health officials on the committee are aware what the numbers seem to bear out. “It is a challenge, but it is something that everybody recognizes and it is a very complex issue that needs everybody at the table,” Sutherland said. Needle collection The mayor asked about the needle collection bins scattered through the city and when council could see feedback on how the mapping and installation program is working. Once mapping is complete there should be a better indication whether the needle boxes are in the correct location or otherwise. If an adjustment is needed then the Northreach Society will make the necessary location adjustments. “We can certainly bring back a report in the next quarter to highlight what the findings have been through the Mobile Outreach team,” Sutherland said. “Where ever (Northreach goes) to do their sweep, they do real-time numbers of where the needles are. “As we introduce Parks and Mobile Outreach, we will be able to have more data. We currently have in the mapping system where the boxes are, and it will give us a better idea of where, perhaps, the opportunities are to put more (needle boxes) or move them around, if possible.”

Article content The numbers are going up At the Northreach safe consumption site the numbers reflect the increase in overall usage as 127 clients visited the site 1, 987 times during the first quarter of 2021. Rotary House saw 89 overdose events in the first three months of this year, an increase of 35 events compared to October through December of last year. Sutherland isn’t sure why there is an increase in overdoses. “It does not necessarily show a comprehensive picture of overdoses in our community, but it does highlight there could be a toxicity in the supply,” Sutherland said. Story has been edited to change reference to Ms. Sutherland’s first name to Angela from original reference as Angie.

