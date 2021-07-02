Oil-price bounce-back cut Alberta's deficit to $16.9 billion in 2020-21
Stronger-than-expected oil prices reduced Alberta’s anticipated 2020-21 deficit to $16.9 billion, $3.2 billion lower than forecasted in February.
The province’s latest fiscal update, released Wednesday, shows a fourth quarter uptick in oil prices boosted government revenue, with the price of West Texas Intermediate between January and March averaging almost $60 a barrel.
In a news release, the government said Alberta’s economy is coming out of the depths of its economic downturn after being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government said it will re-establish a timeline and path to balance the budget after the pandemic.
Alberta spent a total of $5.1 billion fighting COVID-19 and economic recovery, including $402 million for personal protective equipment, plus $459 million in capital grants.
That total number includes federal transfers that amounted to $1.8 billion.
Total debt at the end of the 2020-21 year hit $111 billion – over $5 billion less than projected in the third quarter. Taxpayer supported debt was $93 billion, and the total cost to service all debt was almost $2.5 billion.
Revenue for 2020-21 was $43.1 billion, which is $0.8 billion higher than the third-quarter forecast reported in the budget, but $3.1 billion lower than the previous year.
On the spending side of the ledger, total expenses hit $60.1 billion, which is a $1.7 billion increase from 2019-20, and $2.8 billion higher than originally budgeted for 2020-21.
However, when it came to operating expenses aside from COVID-19, the government spent $1.2 billion less than budgeted.
That decrease came from lower spending in education, $256 million less spent on physician fee-for-service claims, as well as lower spending on child care and income support programs.
Total spending for K-12 education was $8.3 billion, down $167 million from 2019-20 and a decrease of $331 million from the 202-21 budget. According to budget documents, the decrease mostly comes from a dip in operating costs due to lower student enrolments and shifts to on-line classes and at-home learning.
Spending in community and social services was $3.8 billion in 2020- 21, $252 million or 6.3 per cent lower than in 2019-20, and $137 million lower than budget.
According to the budget, the decreases were primarily due to lower caseloads in programs for disabled Albertans and in income support, as clients used federal COVID-19 programs.