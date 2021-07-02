Stronger-than-expected oil prices reduced Alberta’s anticipated 2020-21 deficit to $16.9 billion, $3.2 billion lower than forecasted in February.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The province’s latest fiscal update, released Wednesday, shows a fourth quarter uptick in oil prices boosted government revenue, with the price of West Texas Intermediate between January and March averaging almost $60 a barrel.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Oil-price bounce-back cut Alberta's deficit to $16.9 billion in 2020-21 Back to video

In a news release, the government said Alberta’s economy is coming out of the depths of its economic downturn after being hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said it will re-establish a timeline and path to balance the budget after the pandemic.

Alberta spent a total of $5.1 billion fighting COVID-19 and economic recovery, including $402 million for personal protective equipment, plus $459 million in capital grants.

That total number includes federal transfers that amounted to $1.8 billion.

Total debt at the end of the 2020-21 year hit $111 billion – over $5 billion less than projected in the third quarter. Taxpayer supported debt was $93 billion, and the total cost to service all debt was almost $2.5 billion.

Revenue for 2020-21 was $43.1 billion, which is $0.8 billion higher than the third-quarter forecast reported in the budget, but $3.1 billion lower than the previous year.

On the spending side of the ledger, total expenses hit $60.1 billion, which is a $1.7 billion increase from 2019-20, and $2.8 billion higher than originally budgeted for 2020-21.

However, when it came to operating expenses aside from COVID-19, the government spent $1.2 billion less than budgeted.