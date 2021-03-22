





Article content If applicants for enrolment are an indication, nursing appears to be undergoing a surge in interest, “We have experienced a growth in our B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Science) applications,” said Vanessa Sheane, interim Vice-President Academic and Research at GPRC. Sheane said. “They went from 157 to 191. A couple of years ago — not related to the pandemic — we had increased enrolment into the first year of the program. And we have been able to fill those seats.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nursing program receiving plenty of interest -- More applicants than available spaces Back to video GPRC currently has a cap of 80 students for the first year of nursing. The program is a four-year collaborative degree with the University of Alberta. Sheane said she feels there are factors why the college is seeing increased interest in the collaborative nursing degree program. “I think there are a few reasons,” Sheane said. “Definitely, I think they (applicants) are seeing it as a public service with more of a stable career option than others.

Article content “Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted healthcare and the need for health care and a strong system. Where there are shortages in healthcare, the pandemic has highlighted those shortages, with the nursing profession being one of those shortages.” Before the pandemic raising its head, the nursing profession was already set to have its profile raised. “2020 was the World Health Organization Year of the Nurse, “Sheane said. “So coincidentally, that happened to be the same year as the global pandemic. “But even before COVID-19, there was a global, international dedication to marketing the nursing profession. Why the public needs nurses, but why also the healthcare system needs nurses. I think if you put all of those things together, we have the global outreach of the Year of the Nurse. We have a global pandemic that is highlighting the need for healthcare and the shortfalls in our current healthcare system. Then you have a stable profession for individuals wanting to get into public service and work in a more stable career. It has created this positive spotlight on nursing that is great to see.” Sheane feels the interest in nursing as a career will continue and for students to be able to train in Grande Prairie is an asset. “Students can start and complete their degree at GPRC,” she said. “It is a continually in-demand program for students in northwest Alberta and also northeastern British Columbia. “It is a benefit (for students) to do their clinical (placements) where they plan to live and work. Most of our B.Sc. N. students get hired where they do their final clinical in the fourth year. It is a win-win for both (the student and employer) because the clinical agencies get to see the soon to be graduates for an extended period of time, and they (students) have that dedicated one-on-one with a staff member learning opportunity so less orientation may be needed when they are hired.

Article content “The students also essentially get to try out a unit for 10 weeks to see if that is where they want to work.” GPRC nursing students do their clinical placements at the QE II Hospital, long-term care facilities in the area, mental health agencies, community agencies, correctional facilities, and rural hospital sites. Sheane, who is also a third and fourth-year instructor in the college’s nursing program, said the variety offered in nursing is also appealing. “There are lots of areas to work as a nurse. Just because you start in one doesn’t mean you end there,” Sheane said. “There are lots of opportunities.” The interim VP added the new Health Care Aide and Licensed Practical Nurse programs starting in September and January, respectively add to the college’s nursing program. We will have kind of a full offering of nursing programs at GPRC, which is exciting for the region,” Sheane said. “It is also exciting for learners who, maybe come for Health Care Aide, and will come back and do practical nurse (program) and then come return for the registered nurse program. There are laddering opportunities for students.” While the profile of nurses and those of their fellow healthcare colleagues have been raised during the COVID-19 pandemic Sheane thinks most nurses would say it is just part of the job. “Early on in the pandemic, there were lots of ‘Nurses are heroes’ and ‘Hug your nurse’ and things like that,” Sheane said. “Within the nursing community, there were a lot of ‘nurses don’t want to be recognized as heroes, this is our job. This is what we do.’ “Nurses and other healthcare professionals have been preparing for a global pandemic for decades. Nurses do the same things every day — they wear a mask now that they didn’t have to before – but the role hasn’t changed.

