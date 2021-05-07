Article content

A northern Alberta property owner has removed a Nazi flag after a visit from police, RCMP say.

Earlier this week, photos emerged on social media showing a red, white and black swastika flying over a property in Athabasca County near Boyle on Highway 831.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Northern Alberta property owner removes Nazi flag after visit from RCMP Back to video

A phone number listed for the business is disconnected.

In an email Thursday, RCMP spokesman Fraser Logan said Boyle RCMP spoke to the property owner the previous evening. “The flag was taken down voluntarily that evening, and our investigation continues as to whether this is criminal or not,” he said.

Athabasca County Coun. Doris Splane, who represents the area, said Thursday that she did not have enough information to comment on the matter. In a statement, the county council said it was aware of “an inappropriate flag flown on private property located within the county.”

“Athabasca County prides itself on being a warm and welcoming region,” Reeve Larry Armfelt said. “This type of display, and the messages it sends, has no place in our communities.”