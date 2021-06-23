Northern Addictions Centre continues to adapt after three decades, COVID-19 the latest challenge
The proverb saying “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” doesn’t ring true for the Northern Addictions Centre in Grande Prairie.
The facility, which commemorated 30 years of service on June 11, provides flexible services, whether it is adjusting to rising addictions in new areas or dealing with COVID-19.
Northern Addictions Centre continues to adapt after three decades, COVID-19 the latest challenge
Speaking of COVID, the global pandemic has had an impact locally on the three services Northern Addictions Centre offers.
“At the Northern Addictions Centre, we have a residential addictions treatment program, a detoxification program as well as some outpatient services,” said Carla McLean, Director for Alberta Health Services’ North Zone Addiction Mental Health.
The coronavirus has had a limiting effect on those three services in terms of the bed-based services available for treatment.
“We had some specific guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health (Dr. Deena Hinshaw) we have to follow; we didn’t stop our service, but we did have to modify it. We had to reduce the number of beds that were available in both the detoxification service as well as the residential addiction treatment service.”
Those adaptations were necessary to comply with restrictions and guidelines, like distancing between clients and using infection-control procedures.
“That has definitely been a big change in those services,” McLean said. “We are very proud of how adaptive our staff has been. For instance, in our detox service, we actually had to move staff out of some of our offices and convert them into patient rooms, so that we didn’t lose as many beds and could continue to offer that service.”
Demand at the NAC has been consistent for three decades-plus, which can be attributed to the number of beds available, according to McLean.
“Typically, in our detox service, we would have 20 beds (and) that has had to be reduced to 12 beds,” McLean said. “Because with COVID, we needed to have isolation spaces and we needed to maintain at least two metres distance between our clients, as well. That has been a bit of a challenge to restrict beds that way.
“Likewise, we would typically have 40 beds (in residential addiction services), but right now we are restricted to 26 beds because of those distances between patients’ beds within the facility, and we need to have space for someone to isolate if they become symptomatic while they are in our service.”
Meanwhile, the number of outpatients that can be seen are limited by the number of staff and their availability to see people.