New Edmonton public school to be named after Joey Moss

Edmonton Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will be naming the new K-9 school in the southwest community of Keswick after famed Edmonton sports figure Joey Moss.

Moss, who died last year, spent decades as a locker-room attendant for Edmonton’s professional hockey and football teams, including several Stanley Cup and Grey Cup championship squads, and was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Moss, who had Down syndrome, was involved with multiple charities around the city. Joey’s Home, an assisted-living residence for people with developmental disabilities, opened in 2007.

In a statement, board chairwoman Trisha Estabrooks said multiple submissions sent to the board recommended the school be named after Moss.

“Joey has left a profound legacy in the hearts and minds of many Edmontonians and through this school naming, that legacy will continue to live on for generations,” she said.