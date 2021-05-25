





Share this Story: NDP to continue push for paid sick leave when Alberta legislature returns Tuesday, virtual voting on the table

NDP to continue push for paid sick leave when Alberta legislature returns Tuesday, virtual voting on the table Photo by Greg Southam/Postmedia

Article content Paid sick leave will return to the spotlight Tuesday as the Alberta legislature returns after a three-week break. The New Democrat Opposition has promised to continue to press the government to adopt a paid sick leave bill it has drafted but not had the opportunity to introduce in the legislature — despite Premier Jason Kenney shutting down the idea last week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NDP to continue push for paid sick leave when Alberta legislature returns Tuesday, virtual voting on the table Back to video NDP Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman said Monday the policy is the Opposition’s highest priority, and they will be pushing for it in question period because Albertans desperately need it. “We know that there are people who are waking up and going to work today, not feeling their best, that could very well have COVID … because they feel that they have no choice because if they want to pay their rent they have to go to work,” said Hoffman. While the government has passed legislation allowing for three hours of paid time off to get vaccinated, Kenney called longer-term paid sick leave a “job-killing” policy that would force further layoffs and put additional costs on business owners during an announcement of the Alberta Jobs Now program last Wednesday.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The NDP proposal is to completely reimburse employers with a combination of provincial and federal funding. Leader Rachel Notley responded Thursday by saying covering 10 days of sick leave for COVID-19 isolation is a “life-saving program,” that the premier was being “intentionally stupid,” and that he was dodging responsibility. When asked if she endorsed paid sick leave, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw didn’t weigh in on policy decisions but said people being able to take time off work while sick is helpful in preventing the spread of COVID-19. “The principle is important, and then the policy levers to accomplish that goal are diverse,” said Hinshaw Thursday, pointing to the province’s hotel isolation supports. Murray Sigler, Calgary Chamber of Commerce interim CEO, similarly said in a statement last week that there are many available tools to stop the spread of COVID-19, but costs shouldn’t be downloaded onto already-stretched businesses. “Additional tools that help stop the spread of the virus, such as paid sick leave, would need to be funded by government, given the unprecedented challenges businesses have faced this past year,” he said. Meanwhile, 14 government bills are on the order paper for Tuesday, including the Recall Act and Citizen Initiative Act — two key agenda items for the government during the spring sitting. The legislature has yet to pass Bill 66, which would walk back controversial government powers first introduced last year and remove a long-standing ability to order mandatory vaccinations.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The government will also need to pass Bill 64 before the end of the month if it’s going to charge new camping fees as planned beginning June 1. Virtual voting planned for the first time When the legislature convenes Tuesday, members could vote remotely for the first time. If approved by the assembly, two large screens on opposite sides of the Speaker’s dais streaming video will open the digital door for all 87 members to follow and vote on legislature business, even if some are working remotely from their home ridings. However, the new system won’t allow for the same kind of virtual debate that committee meetings have been able to have. Speaker Nathan Cooper said while staff have tested remote ways for members to take part in recorded votes, when special “divisions” are called, they can’t guarantee a sustained broadcast feed throughout the proceedings to allow for ongoing virtual debate on bills, amendments and motions. “If we allow remote participation, and then the technology isn’t available, has that member’s privilege been breached? I understand that they’ve worked that out in some other assemblies, but, at present, we don’t have the technology available in our chamber to provide all of those options,” he said in an interview last week. Debate will continue with the same reduced capacity it has had in the chamber since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie