NDP proposes replacing federal COVID-19 benefit with made-in-Alberta 10-day paid sick leave

Notley said 10 days is the right amount of time that should be offered because that is the amount of time people exposed to COVID-19 have to quarantine for.

At a press conference Monday, NDP Leader Rachel Notley said that with the co-operation of the federal government the hypothetical program could entirely replace the federal Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and completely reimburse employers with a combination of provincial and federal funding.

Instead of tabling a private members’ bill to debate it in the legislature, the NDP is calling for the government to introduce legislation they have written, which would make changes to the employment standards code. A letter outlining the proposal has been sent to Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping.

Alberta’s NDP Opposition has drafted a hypothetical bill that would give all Albertans 10 paid sick days to isolate due to COVID-19.

“Obviously, if the government were to introduce something we could debate the pros and cons of the other models,” she said.

“But you know, that’s what I think would be best in the in the long term to give workers the opportunity to follow the rules, as we’re asking everybody to do, without jeopardizing their ability to put food on the table.”

In a statement Monday, Copping’s press secretary Joseph Dow said the government “will continue to assess the need for new or expanded supports in light of changing circumstances” and pointed to other government programs such as 14 days of unpaid, job-protected leave and free 14-day stays in provincial isolation hotels.

Over the last month, governments in Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba and Nova Scotia have all introduced paid sick leave programs related to COVID-19. They cover between three to five paid days off for a range of reasons related to the pandemic including going for a COVID-19 test, staying home awaiting the results of a test, being sick with the virus or going to get vaccinated.

The other provinces have promoted their programs as being on top of the federal Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, which provides Canadians with $450 per week after taxes for a maximum of four weeks.

Notley is proposing that for Alberta’s program, the UCP government could convince Ottawa to provide that money directly to the province instead of to individual Albertans. Alberta would then use a combination of the federal and provincial money to reimburse employers for the complete costs of the paid leave.

“This (federal) benefit has been cumbersome for workers and it has proven to be inadequate for stopping the workplace spread of COVID-19. It doesn’t provide a living wage, too many people are not eligible, and there is a lengthy delay to get money out,” she said.

“So instead we propose a cost share program entirety administered through the provincial government.”

Notley said the government could use the employer accounts already set up through the province’s Workers’ Compensation Board.

The NDP’s proposed bill would be repealed at the end of 2021.