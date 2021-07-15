This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Naturalization too wild for Mission Heights residents; among council highlights

Naturalization too wild for Mission Heights residents; among council highlights Photo by Peter Shokeir/Postmedia / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content Grande Prairie City Council asked administration to report back to the appropriate committee on concerns raised by a delegation from Mission Heights, in regards to the ravine south of 84 Avenue.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Brooke Blaikie appeared before council Monday to express concerns about the city deeming the area for naturalization, as it is listed as stormwater control rather than a park. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Naturalization too wild for Mission Heights residents; among council highlights Back to video Blaikie pointed out the naturalization means the grass is not cut in the area and pointed out the long, dry grass is a potential fire hazard during a hot and dry summer, such as the region is experiencing this year. Residents near the ravine also noticed a rise in the rodent population and increasing coyotes in the area during the day. That is a safety concern because there are children and pets in the area. Blaikie also pointed out to council that residents have been paying higher taxes to have the area maintained with mowing. The decision to naturalize didn’t result in a similar decrease in taxes for residents. Deputy Mayor Wade Pilat said the naturalization process was something administration identified to help the city financially. “Administration had worked on trying to find ways to find cost savings and were looking at what other communities are doing,” said Pilat. “Council looked at this naturalization as a way to do that — to naturalize the area and potentially save money. “I think in this area specifically, we may have underestimated just how much this area is being utilized by residents for leisurely activities.” Pilat said members of the neighbourhood spoke to council earlier about their concerns, with many councillors visiting the area.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “As much as administration did an amazing job to try to identify the land, anytime you go and identify land like that, you run the risk that maybe there is an area that shouldn’t have been naturalized, “ Pilat said. “It sounds like council is going to have another chat about that. Perhaps this is an area that maybe will be getting mowed again because it is well utilized by the community as park space. “I agree with what administration did with naturalization. It is just in this area when you have as many people that are active in using that space. It is just an area where we might have to revisit whether it should be naturalized or be put back to the way we were doing it previously.” Funding approved Council approved funding requests for community groups for 2022 and 2,023 after deferring them at the June 14 meeting. For 2002, $3,889,561 was approved, while more than $3.9 million was approved for 2023. The approval will see some groups and organizations provided less money than they initially requested. The funding approval also provided the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie with $40,000 in capital funding and $30,000 to be used for exhibitions in 2022. The money distributed would come from the Future Expenditure Reserve. Kensington amendment In the Kensington area, the Area Structure Plan was amended by council during Monday’s meeting to accommodate low to medium-density housing, in an area previously earmarked for mobile homes.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I was quite happy,” Pilat said. “In our term, we have been asking administration a lot to work with industry and, I think on this one, they obviously worked with industry. Administration didn’t identify a lot of potential big risks for the city on that one. Ho,efully, it will allow some different housing stock that maybe wouldn’t currently be able to be offered in the community.” “The developer had put in quite a few serviced lots and with the market going down was just not getting a lot of uptake on the mobile home side of it. But (the developer) also had a shortage of duplex and other potential uses for his lands. So, I think the rezoning allows him to put different housing stock on that land.” Snow and ice Council approved changes to the Snow and Ice Control policy. The changes include: having any Priority 2 roads–streets that are feeder roads and not the main thoroughfares–designated as Priority 1, cleaned no more than five days after the latter have been cleared. The policy has also been realigned so neighbourhoods where sidewalks are on one side of the street, snow will be pushed to the side without the sidewalk. If there are two sidewalks, the snow will be pushed into windrows. Council also approved a motion to examine the cost of service levels and samples of how other communities offer snow removal service in time for the 2022-23 season.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie