National Council of Canadian Muslims releases report on Islamophobia with focus on Edmonton incidents

A national Muslim organization has released a raft of recommendations aimed at combatting Islamophobia, as Edmonton continues to grapple with a series of high-profile assaults on Muslim women.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) is calling for action from federal, provincial and municipal officials in response to a rise in hate incidents targeting people of the Islamic faith.

In a report released Monday, the organization says more Muslims have been killed in hate attacks in Canada than any other G7 country in the past five years. The report was released ahead of a national summit on Islamophobia, to begin Thursday.

The Edmonton area has seen a rash of allegedly hate-motivated assaults since December, most of which involve female Muslim complainants. Mosques have also been vandalized and prowled by members of far-right groups.

Mustafa Farooq, NCCM executive director, said Canada needs to overhaul its hate crime legislation. But he said any changes need to strike the right balance to avoid impacting marginalized groups.

“Something that we heard throughout our consultations was that a lot of Canadian Muslims felt, on the one hand, it’s egregious that people like Kevin J. Johnston — who made credible threats towards Canadian Muslims — (should) keep getting slapped on the wrist,” he said.

“But on the other hand, when people would benefit from rehabilitation, when they would benefit from diversionary measures, many members of Canadian Muslim communities have indicated that we want to be the first people to show our love and show our forgiveness.”

Edmonton and the surrounding area have seen at least eight allegedly hate-motivated attacks since December 2020. All of the complainants have been Black, Muslim or both.