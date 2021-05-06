Update: Municipal leaders urge residents to support the recent COVID-19 restrictions

“Collectively, the elected leaders of the surrounding municipalities and the city thought that it was a good idea for us to come together and show support in the COVID-19 response. Alberta has the highest (rates) per capita in Canada, and our health care system is reaching a critical point,” added Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton. “We encourage people to follow the advice of health care experts and follow the health orders so that we can protect ourselves and our neighbours.

“I think it was just important that the regional mayors and reeves come together and show a united front talking about how supportive we are of our people in the region,” said County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre. “We are asking them to continue to keep following the protocols as well as to continue to be compassionate to the people that are their friends, neighbours and colleagues,” said County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre.

A joint release by leaders in South Peace communities is a result, in part, of the close relationship all the municipalities and their residents have with one another.

“But, the other thing is to remember to be there for each other. Check on your neighbour. Pick up the phone and call people that you haven’t spoken to in a while. Lend a hand if a neighbour needs support or if a friend needs support and check in on them regularly.”

Clayton added it is also important for residents to be there for the business community as well.

“Remember to support local businesses,” Clayton said. “We know how hard COVID has been on local businesses, and through the next few weeks, support will be even more important.”

While the pandemic has been stressful on everyone, often those in leadership roles are forgotten when it comes to COVID’s impact.

“One thing that has been consistent with this pandemic is nothing remains the same,” Beaupre said. “So it has been trying for whatever level of government you serve.”

One example of what politicians face is evident from the feedback received from the citizens in their communities.

“To be honest, we are hearing both sides of the spectrum,” Clayton said. “(We hear) from people that believe that this pandemic will go away, people will recover, and we’re hearing from the side of people who say it is not as extreme as the healthcare professionals are saying. But we also hear the other side of the spectrum where people believe the provincial regulations could be even stricter.

“Elected officials across the region hear both sides of the spectrum. All we’re saying, collectively as a group, is to come together and support each other. This is a challenging time, and if we could just be there for each other and (we will) get through the next few weeks.”