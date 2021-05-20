





Article content It is the time of year when high school graduates look forward to summer, followed by a new beginning at college, university or a trade. The fact that someone has to pay for that education can be an eye-opener for those embarking on a post-secondary education or apprenticeship. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Multiple awards available for students pursuing post-secondary schooling Back to video The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta (CFNWAB) can ease some of those worries for qualifying graduates and other post-secondary students. There are almost three dozen awards available for those who meet the requirements, according to CFNWAB CEO Laura LaValley. “We have shifted our timelines with student awards,” LaValley said. “We bumped it up a bit (opening up our portal in April) and closing it August 23. That is a little earlier than we have done in the past, but our hope is that we can get the money in the hands of the students a little bit earlier in the year to help support them with their tuition.” Approximately $23,000 is available, awards ranging from roughly $230 to $1,000.

Article content “We are really proud of the variety we have,” LaValley said. “Each student award is connected to the fund that supports it. The donor who developed the fund ultimately had the opportunity to develop the fund in an area they would like to support. That is why we see such a variety. “(Some awards are specific to the trades), recognizing that there are lots of different ways to achieve post-secondary education, especially in our northwestern Alberta region. We are certainly pleased with the variety we are able to offer.” The CEO added there have been cases in the past where money didn’t get distributed, something she would rather not see. “It is our goal this year to make sure that all the awards are dispersed,” LaValley said. “Sometimes we have had in the past where certain awards just didn’t get applied for. “We feel that now, more than ever, these students need support with post-secondary (education costs), and we urge people to look on our website, pass the word around to any post-secondary students that you know of. We really want to make sure that all of these awards get dispersed this year. COVID-19 has hit working students, perhaps making them more cash-strapped than usual. This program is one more avenue available to those in need of some financial support. “I think there is quite a large instance of post-secondary students that haven’t had steady work. We are just really hoping that they see this as an area of support and that they take the opportunity to at least investigate how they qualify. Our office is very willing and able to help and answer any questions. We just really want to make sure we get this money into the hands of the students that need it.”

Article content Students can apply for more than one award if they meet its qualifications. “When (students) go onto our website to apply, they can list the awards they feel they qualify for and then we deliberate and try to disperse the awards as most fairly as we can,” LaValley said. Some of the criteria include financial need, involvement in sports, the trade they are pursuing or the school they graduated from. The awards aren’t solely limited to recent high school graduates. “This is open to any student that is attending some type of post-secondary (institution),” LaValley said. “We’ve given awards to mature students several times. There are definitely no parameters on age or how long you have been out of high school. The awards are intended to support anyone who is pursuing post-secondary education regardless of stage and age.” Student Award applications are now available and can be found online at: www.buildingtomorrowtoday.com.

