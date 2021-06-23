More detours and delays in store for Grande Prairie drivers this summer

Article content

Detours and delays the order of the day for Grande Prairie motorists for the remainder of the summer.

According to Infrastructure and Economic Development Director Brian Glavin, the contractors and city crews are busy throughout the city with road construction, as Glavin updated the IED committee Tuesday morning.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More detours and delays in store for Grande Prairie drivers this summer Back to video

“Currently under construction, there is road overlay work on 92 Street between 92 Avenue and Woody Channel, in College Park on West Side Drive and 108 Street between 100 Avenue and the Bear Creek Bridges,” Glavin said. “100 Street between 128 Avenue and the northern city limits is going to start on July 6. So that will cause a little bit of disruption on the north end.

“We recently opened the temporary road in Trader Ridge that will take some of the pressure off of the closures in that area when construction does start.”

It isn’t road paving that could increase the time it takes motorists to get across the city.

“As well, there is road reconstruction on 103 Avenue west of 102 Street, Crystal Ridge Roads, 115 Street between 97 Avenue and 100 Avenue,” Glavin added.

“As well, we have traffic signal inspections taking place across the city at 14 different intersections. Pedestrian bridges are currently being cleaned and repaired, and other maintenance work is taking place.”

As a reminder, the intersection of 100 Street and 100 Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning July 1 for about a month.