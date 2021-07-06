Montrose Cultural Centre set to showcase world-class photography work

Beginning this month, the Professional Photographers of Canada (PPOC) is hosting a month-long exhibition at the Montrose Cultural Centre (MCC).

The prints are works of PPOC photographers from all over Alberta, said Stephen Mah, photographer and Peace Regional representative for the PPOC.

“A lot of the pictures that are going to be presented won, not only provincial awards, but also won national awards,” Mah said. “Some of the images that are being displayed are actually world-class images that have been judged on an international level.”

The event is free of charge. Contact the MCC at (780) 357-4987 for more details.

The photographs on exhibit cover a wide gamut.

“There is some wildlife photography,” Mah said. “You will see a wide range of portraits. There are fine art (prints). There is some commercial photography. There is definitely a lot of portraiture and a lot of wedding. All different themes are going to be on display.”

There are a variety of reasons to come and check out the exhibition, whether you are a photographer just looking to be inspired by some of the creativity of fellow photographers, or an art lover

“This is a little bit of a rare opportunity to see what a really good photograph is,” Mah said. “Some of these pictures are not the everyday pictures you see in a magazine. These pictures (will) literally blow you away. It is (like) looking at a photo that is at the next level.”

The prints on display go beyond just a pretty picture, according to Kyla Shaw of No Negatives Required.

“From what I have seen, a lot of the work is very moving,” Shaw said … There is emotion and feeling in every one of them.”