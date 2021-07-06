Montrose Cultural Centre set to showcase world-class photography work
Beginning this month, the Professional Photographers of Canada (PPOC) is hosting a month-long exhibition at the Montrose Cultural Centre (MCC).
The prints are works of PPOC photographers from all over Alberta, said Stephen Mah, photographer and Peace Regional representative for the PPOC.
“A lot of the pictures that are going to be presented won, not only provincial awards, but also won national awards,” Mah said. “Some of the images that are being displayed are actually world-class images that have been judged on an international level.”
The event is free of charge. Contact the MCC at (780) 357-4987 for more details.
The photographs on exhibit cover a wide gamut.
“There is some wildlife photography,” Mah said. “You will see a wide range of portraits. There are fine art (prints). There is some commercial photography. There is definitely a lot of portraiture and a lot of wedding. All different themes are going to be on display.”
There are a variety of reasons to come and check out the exhibition, whether you are a photographer just looking to be inspired by some of the creativity of fellow photographers, or an art lover
“This is a little bit of a rare opportunity to see what a really good photograph is,” Mah said. “Some of these pictures are not the everyday pictures you see in a magazine. These pictures (will) literally blow you away. It is (like) looking at a photo that is at the next level.”
The prints on display go beyond just a pretty picture, according to Kyla Shaw of No Negatives Required.
“From what I have seen, a lot of the work is very moving,” Shaw said … There is emotion and feeling in every one of them.”
“You have to be there to experience it,” Mah added. “You actually feel something. The pictures actually tell you something.”
There will be some local photographers featured in the exhibition.
“One of them of note and he is in the process of becoming a PPOC member is Robert Hockey,” Mah said. “He does a lot of landscape photography as well as astrophotography and some of his work kind of blows you away. He takes pictures of the Milky Way and the aurora borealis (northern lights). “
Mah says Peace residents will be the first group in the province to view these photos.
“We are going to be among the first in Alberta to look at these world-calibre images put on display for the public,” Mah said. “We want to share our vision and share our work with everyone.”
Mah added each of the local PPOC members will also promote it on their respective Facebook or website pages when the grand opening and exhibition will be running.
“We invite everyone to come by and take a look at some great work,” Mah said. “It is also a nice opportunity for the community to come and not only support us as members of your own community, but it is nice for people to actually put a face to the name of our companies.”
The PPOC is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting professional photography.
“We do that through education, galleries, print competitions and workshops. In (the Grande Prairie area) we have a small but very strong group of members here who are dedicated not only to professional photography but to the community as well,” Mah said.