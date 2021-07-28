Mobile Vaccination Clinic coming to Grande Prairie next week

The Mobile Vaccination Clinic will be coming to the Peace Region sometime next week.

“The plan is to be in Grande Prairie and the Grande Prairie region mid next week,” said Scott Crockatt, vice-president, communications and external relations at the Business Council of Alberta.

According to Crockatt, the clinic will be visiting several remote energy service and oilfield sites in the region.

The clinic will also make a stop in Grande Prairie, and they are still working with municipal partners to finalize details because “we want to put it in an area that will help the most people,” said Crockatt.

The Mobile Vaccination Clinic is a partnership between Alberta Health and Industry for Vaccination (IFV), and is designed to expand access and improve vaccination uptake across the province. IFV is a coalition of private sector organizations aiming to help the provincial government increase vaccine uptake.

The goal of the project is to bring vaccines to people who are “willing and interested,” but Crockatt says there are still a number of circumstances that have stopped people from getting vaccinated.

“In some cases, in other areas of the province, folks that might not have a health card or might be working on a visa weren’t sure if they qualified,” said Crockatt.

“You can get either your first or second dose at the Mobile Vaccination Clinic with any form of identification.”

In order to increase the project’s chances of success in different communities across the province, Crockatt says the clinic is working with local employers, municipal governments, and faith groups to help with community outreach.

“One of the most important things that we’re doing is, everywhere we’re taking this across the province, we’re working with a local partner,” said Crockatt.

The Mobile Vaccination Clinic is capable of administering 300 doses per day, and will travel to communities, towns and work sites where barriers to vaccination may be prevalent.

Resources, fuel, and medical personnel for the mobile clinic are donated by industry, and vaccines are provided by Alberta Health.

If you would like more information contact: https://www.businesscouncilab.com/vaccinations/