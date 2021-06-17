MNP supports Grande Prairie Regional College and the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation

Randy Vanderveen
Jun 17, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Partners from the Grande Prairie MNP office donated $100,000 over the past five years to both the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation and Grande Prairie Regional College. The money was used to help create a learning centre in the new hospital and to purchase a child-birth simulator. Left to Right: Wendy Knox, Community Engagement Manager at GPRC. Heather Hilhorst, Partner at MNP. Kory Brazel, Regional Managing Partner at MNP. Barry Banks, Partner at MNP. Dawn Miller, Major Gifts Officer at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation.
Partners from the Grande Prairie MNP office donated $100,000 over the past five years to both the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation and Grande Prairie Regional College. The money was used to help create a learning centre in the new hospital and to purchase a child-birth simulator. Left to Right: Wendy Knox, Community Engagement Manager at GPRC. Heather Hilhorst, Partner at MNP. Kory Brazel, Regional Managing Partner at MNP. Barry Banks, Partner at MNP. Dawn Miller, Major Gifts Officer at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation. Photo by PHOTO SUPPLIED

Over a now completed five-year period, the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation and Grande Prairie Regional College both received $100,000 from MNP.

The funds have supported the new hospital’s Learning Centre and assisted in the purchase of lab equipment for GPRC.

“We wanted to do something positive to support our community,” says Kory Brazel, Regional Managing Partner for MNP Peace Region. “Through partner contributions and our annual team member silent auction, we have been able to fund this initiative over the last five years. It has always been important to us to give back to the community we live in, and we are proud to see it go towards the advancement of health in Grande Prairie.”

“It’s been a few years and we appreciate they made the commitment back then (in 2016) to support this and we felt the Learning Centre was a great place to show their support for the college and our healthcare workers,” added Dawn Miller, major gifts officer for the Grande Prairie Hospital Foundation.

Story continues below

The Learning Centre will consist of a large area where healthcare workers and college students can do research and “pods” that will provide privacy for healthcare workers and physicians to collaborate with other healthcare workers or physicians in larger population centres.

The learning centre will provide the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital with the expertise of specialists without having them present locally. Students and health care workers can also use the pods for quiet study or distance learning.

“We are excited to have the ability for students to interact with healthcare workers and give them the opportunity to learn from each other,” Miller said.

The $100,000 donation for GPRC assisted in the purchase of the “Noelle” Birthing Simulator from Guamard (Minogue Medical).

This simulator can birth a simulated baby, as well as function as a female patient simulator. The simulator will benefit GPRC nursing students during their maternity course and clinical.

MNP partners support various philanthropic initiatives in their communities across the country. MNP’s gift is a meaningful contribution, as it represents personal donations from the partners to support its hospital, students, and the community it will serve.

Latest National Stories

News Near Grande Prairie

This Week in Flyers