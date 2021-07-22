During a State of the Region address online meeting, three of the region’s municipal leaders say the outlook for the South Peace looks promising.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

MD of Greenview Reeve Dale Smith provided an update during the Grande Prairie and Region Chamber of Commerce event on July 14.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MD of Greenview ready to roar into post COVID-19 economic recovery Back to video

“Our highlight project is the twinning of Highway 40,” Smith said. “It is a joint funding project with the province and the County of Grande Prairie. We felt that this project was critical to the region. Greenview has committed $60 million to this project, which is roughly a 50 per cent stake in the project.

“It is building from the river up plus with the construction of the bridge over the summer and winter. We felt it was a critical part of safety on the highway with the increased activity in the oil and gas field and timber south of Grande Prairie.”

Greenview is also in the process of purchasing and developing land for its Greenview Industrial Gateway (GIG) south of the Wapiti River.

“The Greenview Industrial Gateway … is one of our main priorities of development within the area and will help the oil and gas industry move forward,” Smith said. “Greenview is the number one municipality in Alberta for the production of natural gas.

“We are looking at the design and engineering work for this eco-industrial development area. With a low-cost feedstock and robust infrastructure, GIG stands to generate a strong economic investment and well-paying jobs for our region.”

Smith said interest in the area is growing, and several proponents are interested in setting up a new development facility within the GIG area.