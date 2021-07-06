Man's body found in McLeod River near Whitecourt, police probe possible drowning

Article content

Emergency workers found a man’s body in McLeod River, near Whitecourt, after police were called in about a possible drowning Monday afternoon.

A caller told police around 4 p.m. a man fell into the river and didn’t surface, Whitecourt RCMP said in a Tuesday news release. Police officers, firefighters and paramedics went to the area the man was last seen and found his body just before 5 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man's body found in McLeod River near Whitecourt, police probe possible drowning Back to video

A 31-year-old man, from Whitecourt, was pronounced dead on site.

Police aren’t releasing his identity and the investigation is still underway.