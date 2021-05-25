Man shot dead by RCMP outside Red Deer Hospital, ASIRT investigating

Article content

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot dead by RCMP outside the Red Deer Hospital Sunday night.

About 9 p.m., officers were responding to multiple driving complaints when they stopped a vehicle in a parkade at the Red Deer Hospital, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Police said a “confrontation occurred” between officers and the man driving the vehicle, resulting in the officers discharging their service weapons, fatally shooting the man.

No RCMP members were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the fatal shooting.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.