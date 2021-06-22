Man shot and killed by police near Cold Lake; police dog injured

A man is dead after being shot by an RCMP officer near Cold Lake on Sunday — the second fatal shooting involving Alberta RCMP officers in the province in a span of three days.

On Monday, RCMP revealed an officer had shot and killed an unidentified man during a Sunday evening foot chase near Ardmore, a hamlet 260 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Man shot and killed by police near Cold Lake; police dog injured

The incident began at 6:50 p.m. when Cold Lake RCMP received a call about a “dispute” inside a vehicle. RCMP began a search, calling in a police service dog team to track the suspect.

After a while, officers found the man and a “confrontation” ensued that ended with an officer firing their weapon. The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene despite emergency first aid provided by the officers.

The police service dog was taken to a veterinarian after suffering minor injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the province’s police watchdog, is investigating the man’s death.