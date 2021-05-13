Man charged after pointing laser at plane and motorists

Article content

Grande Prairie, Alta. – On May 12, 2021 at approximately 2:58 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint of a laser being pointed at an aircraft.

A flight service specialist working at Grande Prairie Airport reported that a commercially operated plane was on its arrival into Grande Prairie when a laser was directed at the aircraft, that disrupted the pilots. Shortly after RCMP received a complaint of a laser being pointed at the driver of a vehicle which also temporarily distracted the driver.

While patrolling the area of where the laser was believed to have originated from, an RCMP officer had laser pointed at his body and face, temporarily disrupting the officer. Further investigation resulted in RCMP locating the residence where the laser originated from. RCMP obtained a judicial authorization to enter the residence after the occupant of the residence refused to answer the door. Officers then entered the residence, arrested a subject and seized the laser pointer.