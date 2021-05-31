Malana Loxam announced as Schulich scholarship winner; Comp high-school student receives $80,000







A Grande Prairie Composite High School grad will begin her university career without the financial burdens of a typical first-year student, Malana Loxam was recently announced as a winner of one of the 100 Schulich Leadership Scholarships handed out across Canada this year. Loxam's scholarship was for $80,000. Normally, 50 scholarships are awarded to a field of 1,500 nominees, but this year and last, the foundation doubled the number available as they recognized the need for financial assistance because of COVID-19. "I was surprised but also super grateful for it and thankful," Loxam said of winning the award, adding her parents were also feeling the same range of emotions. The scholarship, which was created by Seymour Schulich in 2012, and awarded by the Schulich Foundation scholarship fund, is awarded to Canada's top students pursuing a STEM career (science, technology, engineering and math).

Loxam explained the process of being selected for the scholarship. "Every high school in Canada is eligible to nominate one person," Loxam said. "So, I applied to be nominated for my school and then the selection committee selected me based on the application I did internally. After that, there is a process for the actual Schulich organization, and then universities select their leaders." Loxam first applied for the scholarship this past winter, and the process went fairly fast, taking only a few months. Graduation from the Comp happens in the next week, with finals to follow, and then Loxam can take advantage of the summer to get ready for a new chapter in her life. "I will be going to the University of Calgary," Loxam said. "For my first undergrad, I will be doing Natural Sciences. For as long as I can remember I have been really interested in science, especially biology and chemistry; so natural science allows me to explore both those areas." The teen is looking forward to attending the school in northwest Calgary. "I like how I am going to get to study more science and to be able to meet new people, "Loxam said. "(I'm looking forward to) seeing Calgary. It is further away from Grande Prairie, so I have a new adventure, but it is also close enough to home that I can still come and visit family and friends." After finishing her last year and a half of high school, alternating between in-person and online learning thanks to changing pandemic restrictions, Loxam said she is looking forward to starting her university education in person.

"I think there are pros and cons to both in-person and online," Loxam said. "But, especially going into a science program, I think in-person will be better for labs and more hands-on experience. " As for her future plans, Loxam does have a couple of possible goals in sight. "Potentially, I might open my own applied research company to solve different contemporary world problems or work in a laboratory in applied science," Loxam said. Loxam is the third Comp student awarded the Schulich Leadership Scholarship and study at the University of Calgary in recent years. Shubh Patel was awarded the scholarship in 2020, while Heide Adham was awarded the scholarship three-years prior.

