Local students return to classes after third COVID-19 school shutdown; 519 cases in RMWB

Students in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area returned to in-person learning on Monday after COVID-19 numbers forced them to study at home one week longer than the rest of Alberta. Students have now returned to classrooms after three different school shutdowns since the pandemic began. George McGuigan, superintendent of the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division (FMCSD), said the constant flow in and out of classrooms will likely have academic consequences on students, especially in younger grades. "There's certainly going to be an impact," he said in a Monday interview. "That's going to be a tremendous focus for next year in closing the gaps. I think the biggest gaps may be in the youngest students, the ones still leaning strong reading fundamentals." FMCSD plans to apply for provincial funding to support students in Grades 1 to 3 students needing extra help grasping literacy and numeracy skills. School boards will decide how to best spend the money. The funding was announced by the Alberta government last week.

Jennifer Turner, superintendent for Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD), was unavailable for an interview Monday. In an email, Turner wrote she was excited for in-school learning to resume. "We are grateful to Premier Kenney and Minister LaGrange for their understanding in helping us navigate through high COVID-19 numbers in the region," she wrote. "Our requests for online learning were intended to serve as a necessary circuit breaker, and over this time numbers have come down." Some students outside Ecole McTavish High School were also excited to be back in classes on Monday, even if there were only a few more weeks left in the school year. "I like being in school and I like online learning to a certain extent, but I'm really much a people person and it's really hard to be online and sit behind a screen all day," said Grade 8 student Gracie March. March said it was "kind of scary" being back in school with active COVID-19 numbers still high, but was not nervous. "I feel like if we all do our job, sanitize and wear a mask then it will be a good time and will get back to normal," she said. "I feel like McTavish was doing a really good job before COVID and before we went online." Another student, Jessica Hoffer, also said she was excited to return to school on Monday. Online learning was "the best we could do with the situation," she said, but others found it difficult to concentrate. "I think it will be a lot better for learning because we have exams coming up and I think we need that extra interaction to really get the best out of school," she said.

Article content Students across the rest of Alberta returned to classes on May 25 after their last in-person class on May 7. Students in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area waited an extra week to allow active COVID-19 numbers to fall. Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic schools moved learning online on April 25 because too many students and staff were in quarantine. Both divisions had already started moving some classes online when the closures were announced. First Nation and Métis leaders in the region urged families to pull children out of rural schools on April 28. There were 10 school outbreaks in Fort McMurray when Alberta Education allowed Fort McMurray’s schools to move online. On the day of LaGrange’s press conference, there were 19 school outbreaks and seven schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, there are 14 school outbreaks and two schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. McGuigan said most of the Catholic school outbreaks are expected to end this week. No schools based within the rural hamlets have had any COVID-19 outbreaks.

