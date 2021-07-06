Local residents already planning well in advance for winter getaways; bookings filling up fast

After 16 months of COVID-19 restrictions, the travel bug is starting to bite those weary of lockdowns.

Heather Jones, manager of the Grande Prairie office for Uniglobe Phillips Travel, said her company is beginning to see travel fever take hold.

“We are getting more inquiries, especially for (this coming) winter,” Jones said. “It is already getting difficult to find availability for Christmas travel; that is pretty filled out already.

“It is mostly for Mexico and Hawaii … The beach vacations are definitely there, and we are quoting, and we are booking.”

It seems area residents are anxious to replicate last week’s heat wave on a beach sometime in January.

“People are very anxious to (get onto the beach),” Jones said. “March is when a lot of people travel. If they didn’t do it at Christmas, they would do it at spring break. All of them had to cancel their trip in March 2020, and then they missed this March, so that is (essentially) two winters that they missed. This winter, nobody is sparing anything and are going.”

As usual, it’s the personal responsibility of every traveler to make sure they’re up to date with the current regulations, while having proper documentation prepared to avoid hassles and delays upon return to Canada.

As of July 5, eligible citizens and residents of Canada who received a full course of approved vaccinations can skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon return, provided they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Some of the resorts in Mexico are even offering assistance to Canadians in that manner.