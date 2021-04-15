The rules of celebration --- Muslims in Grande Prairie observe Ramadan amid COVID-19 restrictions
Muslims across the globe face a second year of Ramadan under the shadow of COVID-19 and its restrictions.
The faithful in Grande Prairie are making the best of commemorating the month of fasting and prayer, while still adhering to the protocols in place.
“We are surviving,” said Imam Mohamud Issa. “It is difficult, but we are all serving now with our prayers, and we are serving with our fasting for Ramadan, but our congregation can not be the same because we are observing all the guidances for health.”
For the Grande Prairie mosque, and its counterparts throughout the country, the public health guidelines have restricted how many people can worship in the mosque.
“We reduced our capacity to 15 per cent of the full capacity of the mosque,” Issa explained. “So we are observing that. We are observing wearing a mask and social distancing and sanitizing anytime we touch things.
“Other than that, we do our part, and we pray for our Lord to protect us. But we do our best to observe the guidelines. Everybody should bring his prayer mat, and everybody should wear his face mask, and everybody should sanitize coming in and going out.”
Much of Ramadan is being observed in individual homes, by individual families.
“So many people can not come,” Issa said, adding the local mosque is doing its best to keep people healthy and still have the opportunity for prayers to take place. “The elderly people will not come, the children will not come, and the ladies will not come. When we have that (15 per cent) number, we close the door; it makes it harder, but when you don’t have a choice, you do what you can.”
The year 2021 marks the second year Muslims have had to deal with COVID, while observing the month-long fast. However, Issa pointed out the protocols have applied throughout the year.
“But we have some experience to do this,” Issa said. “It is not only for Ramadan, but for every week on Friday we are in the same situation.” On Friday, Muslims gather for congregational worship titled Jum’ah.
Ramadan is observed for the 29 or 30 days by all healthy adult Muslims by not eating, drinking and abstaining from sexual relations from dawn to dusk every day of the observation.
Those taking part should also avoid anger and immoral behaviour, while showing compassion to those around them.
This year, Ramadan began April 13 and will run through until May 12.
When Ramadan ends, Eid-ur-Fitr will be celebrated as a thanksgiving for the believer to have had the opportunity to obey God through observing the fast.
Issa added COVID has been on the minds and hearts of many as they pray daily to Allah.
“We are asking God to lift this calamity from all of humanity,” Issa said. “Not only from us, from Canada and Grande Prairie (and the world), I pray all the time.”