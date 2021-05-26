Support from local communities essential for the continued strength of summer camp for kids
Whether or not camps open this summer is still up in the air due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Support from a community such as Grande Prairie is essential because all camps in the area, from church and community camps to sports camps, certainly appreciate positive assistance from the local citizenry.
Support from local communities essential for the continued strength of summer camp for kids
Ken Belke, vice-president of the Camp Tamarack board, noted the immediate priority is the help needed in getting the COVID infection rates down, allowing for the possibility of a camp season for children.
“We are putting all of our hope into that everybody will do their part and try and do everything they can to drive down the numbers,” Belke said. “We need to encourage each other to do all the stuff — wear your mask, social distance, get a vaccine. With everyone we’ve talked to, the whole thing seems to pivot around whether we can get enough people vaccinated fast enough and have enough people continue to hang in with the guidelines until we can drive the numbers down.
“Getting that number down fast. It is critical for that number to come down fast in order for us to have a summer for the kids.”
While having everyone healthy would make it more likely camps will be able to offer some type of programming, there are financial obligations to meet whether camps open or remain shuttered during the summer months.
“The other thing we are struggling with is we are still trying to look for donations and funds to help with the re-launch and to continue to fund the fixed costs of the camp,” Belke said. “We are looking for people who would be interested in fundraising for us or to make donations for us.
“I am sure all camps are in the same situation where we are just bleeding.”
Belke spoke to someone earlier who had been involved in the camping movement and had commented that even if the camps open, there will be extra costs involved in cleaning and disinfecting and other precautions that have to be adhered to, including registering smaller groups of campers.
“We have just a ton of pressure on all the camp management people and camp organizers at all the camps,” Belke said. “I am asking everyone to please put the extra effort into getting the numbers down, and if you support a camp, please send money — whatever camp you support.”