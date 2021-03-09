





Article content The new Vehicle for Hire bylaw’s final decision stalled after passing only two readings and delaying the third, forcing it to return to council in two weeks. The bylaw hit a speed bump in the form of amendments to address safety concerns for passengers. The amendment would see GPS in vehicles and the data shared with Enforcement Services or the RCMP, if requested. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stuck in neutral -- Vehicle for Hire bylaw temporarily parked Back to video “The discussion in regard to GPS in taxis and vehicles for hire was based on a concern for safety and what that looked like for (passengers), “Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton said.”By visiting just GPS, initially, it was just addressing taxis, but council is looking forward to what administration will bring back in regards to opportunities for working with industry on GPS. At some point, the discussion was, is there a need to separate taxis out of vehicles for hire? And although that was discussed, council did not pass any motion to separate the two.”

Article content If the bylaw passes third and final reading in two weeks, it will take effect May 1. It will also have provisions for allowing ride-sharing companies to operate in the city and provide more oversight to shuttle, designated driver and limousine services. The GPS amendment was introduced by Councillor Dylan Bressey, following an earlier proposal for cameras that was rejected due to financial and provacy constraints. “Council defeated the motion of having cameras in vehicles for hire because they were concerned it was restrictive financially to the industry and the operators,” Clayton said. “There wasn’t a lot of information about what that would look like. (There was) concern, not only with the installation of the cameras but there would be additional costs for keeping and backing up the data from the cameras and how long that data would have to kept on file.” While debating the bylaw, three other amendments passed. The first was to require some form of electronic payment option; unless pre-arranged, all rates, terms and methods of payment need to be posted physically or digitally and the company has a branch office in the Grande Prairie area. Prior to the bylaw proposal, the vehicle for hire industry was covered under the old business licensing bylaw. Clayton said regulating vehicles for hire goes beyond just pricing and what the business bylaw covers. “There are also other components to it in regards to safety, (driver qualifications and) road expectations for these vehicles. It really is more than just a business licence requirement.”

Article content Major grants given Two organizations received a financial shot in the arm, and that’s no bull. Grande Prairie City Council approved giving the Grande Prairie BuckWild PBR (Professional Bull Riders) event a $50,000 Large Scale Tourism Funding grant for its Oct 1 -2 event at Revolution Place. The organizers applied for a $75,000 grant, but the policy dictates it cannot exceed 50 per cent of the total budget, or $100,000 for 2021. Meanwhile, the Centre for Creative Arts also hit pay dirt, coming out of the chute with their grant application for Arts Development Festival Funding. City council agreed to grant $10,000 for Alberta Culture Days. Alberta Culture Days is set for some time in September. The centre hopes this fall’s event can combine online and in-person as last year going online resulted in more participation from residents than strictly in-person events from the previous years. Vital support The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta will receive $20,000 from the city to support publishing its biennial report Vital Signs. Council heard a presentation from Laura LaValley, the foundation’s CEO. She said the foundation received the promise of $20,000 in funding from the County of Grande Prairie and $10,000 from the MD of Greenview to publish the report. “This year, more than ever, this publication is going to be pertinent,” LaValley said, referring in part to how the region has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article content The report, which will be published in October both digitally and in print, is often used by municipalities and organizations to make decisions by providing reliable, evidence-based data about the region and the communities it encompasses. Vitals Signs is a publication that gives a quality of life snapshot of the region, over a two-year period. Borrowing approved Grande Prairie City Council approved borrowing $14 million over a 30-year term for the Downtown Rehabilitation Phase 4. The money will allow the city to do some infrastructure upgrades and replacements to 100 Avenue between 98 and 100 Streets. The project had been postponed for two consecutive years but will begin in May. The City of Grande Prairie had more than $1.25.million debt (principal only) as of December 31 of last year.

