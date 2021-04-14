Spring clean making the scene City asking residents to show patience as cleaning blitz begins

Article content

Spring has arrived, and it is time to do some city-wide tidying up.

Grande Prairie citizens are urged to put on an extra layer of patience as the annual cleaning blitz to clear away winter’s dust and debris gets underway.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Spring clean making the scene City asking residents to show patience as cleaning blitz begins Back to video

Street sweepers

The City of Grande Prairie’s fleet of street sweepers and crews have begun tackling the arterial roads, medians and boulevards. Other crews have started tackling trails throughout the city.

Crews will be working round-the-clock from Sunday at 10 p.m. until Friday 10 p.m. on the arterial road campaign, which should last until early May, depending on the weather.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when passing the slow-moving sweepers as their speed is limited to between 5-10 km/hr when collecting debris. The debris, which includes mud, gravel, sand, rocks, dirt and leaves, is discarded at the Aquatera landfill.

Once the arterial roads are finished, crews will move onto secondary and residential roads. Residents can aid crews at that time by keeping all vehicles off the roads when crews are in their respective neighbourhoods so crews can complete the work efficiently.