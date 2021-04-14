Spring clean making the scene City asking residents to show patience as cleaning blitz begins
Spring has arrived, and it is time to do some city-wide tidying up.
Grande Prairie citizens are urged to put on an extra layer of patience as the annual cleaning blitz to clear away winter’s dust and debris gets underway.
Street sweepers
The City of Grande Prairie’s fleet of street sweepers and crews have begun tackling the arterial roads, medians and boulevards. Other crews have started tackling trails throughout the city.
Crews will be working round-the-clock from Sunday at 10 p.m. until Friday 10 p.m. on the arterial road campaign, which should last until early May, depending on the weather.
Motorists are reminded to use caution when passing the slow-moving sweepers as their speed is limited to between 5-10 km/hr when collecting debris. The debris, which includes mud, gravel, sand, rocks, dirt and leaves, is discarded at the Aquatera landfill.
Once the arterial roads are finished, crews will move onto secondary and residential roads. Residents can aid crews at that time by keeping all vehicles off the roads when crews are in their respective neighbourhoods so crews can complete the work efficiently.
City Scrub
While crews are hitting the streets, the city invites area residents to help collect the litter accumulated in neighbourhoods, parks and schoolyards over the winter months for the annual City Scrub, which runs April 18-25.
Residents are asked to take 20 minutes to participate during the week.
Groups wanting to register or want more information can do so online at cityofgp.com/cityscrub, or by phoning Environmental Services at 780-538-0415 or emailing citysrcub@cityofgp.com.
Once a group has registered, they will be given a location to clean and provided with disposable gloves and garbage bags.
To adhere to provincial COVID-19 regulations, groups participating in City Scrub are limited to 10 individuals, masks are to be worn and individuals from different households should remain 2 metres apart.
Grows at Home Gardening program
Once neighbourhoods have been cleaned, residents may want to exercise their green thumbs.
The City of Grande Prairie is launching its second year of the GP Grows at Home program.
Those registering for the program (cityofgp.com/gpgrows) between April 14 and 28 will access one of 1500 seasonal gardening kits.
Once registered, participants will receive instruction on picking up their kits at Revolution Place on April 30 or May 1.
This year’s kits will include vegetable and flower seeds and a seed potato which, once registered.
Gardeners taking part are asked to share photos of their gardens on social media using the hashtag #GPGrows.
GP Grows began in 2020 in the wake of COVID-19. It was to encourage residents to get outside and garden while other options were limited or unavailable.