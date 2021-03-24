Planning for an educated future Avondale high school redevelopment plan approved

Article content

The face of Avondale near the site of the high schools could look different in the future.

Grande Prairie City Council approved the Avondale High School Sites Area Redevelopment Plan at Monday’s council meeting.

“With the imminent demolition of the old Composite High School and the preparation for the new Composite High School, there was some planning that needed to be done on that land,” said Mayor Jackie Clayton, noting the Avondale plan has been an ongoing project since 2019.

The plan was the result of a couple of years of consultation with the public and other affected parties.

“It includes everything from recreation — outdoor and indoor — to including the existing Peace Wapiti School,” Clayton said. “The overall plan is very comprehensive, and council looks forward to hearing more in the time ahead as there are three phases.”

The long-term plan stretches out 30-50 years down the road when Peace Wapiti Academy is finished its useful life; the mid-term plan will take place after the indoor soccer facilities are demolished, about 10 years down the road; the short-term includes: re-aligning 112 Avenue, demolition of the existing Comp, dealing with stormwater and replacing the athletic fields that the new Composite High school is built on.