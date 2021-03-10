





Article content Time delays and an apparent lack of enthusiasm could prevent a high-performance sports centre from reaching the starting line. Ryan Pomeroy, one of a group of Grande Prairie business people proposing a new one-stop facility for training athletes at an elite level, said time is not on the project’s side. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Overtime not wanted by organizers -- High-performance sports centre existence affected by delays, enthusiasm Back to video “I would say we’re into, sort of overtime. When we originally presented in November, January was kind of our deadline,” Pomeroy said, acknowledging there were processes in place and things occurring that allowed the group to present to the regional recreation board sooner than usual. “But here we are in the middle of March but there is a lot to be figured out. I don’t want to draw a line in the sand necessarily. (Any time) you present a project — we have a saying in our business, ‘Time kills all deals.’ It doesn’t matter how great everyone’s intentions are at first, if you start something in December and you are not through it by June, everyone feels different. A thousand things could have happened in the universe.”

Article content The proposed facility is more than a hockey-only proposition, the corsortium also looking to attract athletes from a wide variety of sports like volleyball, basketball and dance. Pomeroy doesn’t think the project is at a “hard deadline” but time “complicates and delays it more.” “I believe if there is a good opportunity, you have to jump on it (and) trust the people you are working with and figure it out,” Pomeroy said. “It is going to be based on good facts and a good plan, but you are never going to know all the answers before you start something.” Pomeroy, who is spearheading the project along with Murray Toews and Jordan Johnson, presented the proposal six times since November. He admitted disappointment with the reaction, as only the city of Grande Prairie demonstrated a positive outlook on the project, Pomeroy said the consortium is “philanthropically motivated,” knowing that even by offering their expertise, almost half the money and risk, the project won’t be a moneymaker. “Hopefully over time, we can get to the point where this is sustainable, and it makes enough money to re-invest and continue to develop programs and develop facilities,” Pomeroy said. “By and large, (we) had very positive feedback, but step one for us is: will the municipalities support this financially? It is a real stretch, as a private investment, to support half of it.” The former national team volleyball player believes the facility is a strong dollar-for-dollar investment.

Article content “If (the municipalities and the private sector) work together, you can probably get this facility between 12 and 25 cents on the dollar for what it would cost you to build it new,” Pomeroy said. “We just want a willing participant and partner that is excited about the project as we are.” Those involved in the project had time because of COVID-19 but Pomeroy said that would likely change as more people get vaccines and things start to open up. “The ability to manage and make something like this happen the way we want to diminishes with every shot in every arm.” Pomeroy said, the group believing the project would be suitable for the area. “If you think about the challenges we have in a place like Grande Prairie, and I know this from operating a business, senior-level executives — accountants, doctors, lawyers — they don’t want to move here. One of the reasons they don’t want to move here is that they are used to having many more amenities and things available in the communities they are in already, in larger centres. “These types of facilities are something to tick a box like that. (It gives) a reason for a new corporation that is doing business here to say, ‘We could set up shop in Grande Prairie instead of Calgary or Edmonton or Vancouver or wherever it might be. We can convince someone to come and to live here and participate in the community’ and that sells more houses and builds more schools. It does all the things you need to diversify your economy.” The lessons the athletes learn at a facility like this go beyond sports and benefit the region.

