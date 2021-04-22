On the road again Semi-tractor donated to GPRC commercial drivers training program

The donation of a 2005 Western Star semi-tractor provides Grande Prairie Regional College with more opportunities to meet the high demand in the training of commercial drivers.

The unit, which will soon be sporting the college’s logo, was donated by RyTy, a trucking company specializing in oilfield transportation.

“RyTy attended driving forums on campus where we were discussing the various challenges employers and training schools were facing to meet requirements,” said Chad Boone, GPRC’s Industry Training Coordinator and Manager for the College’s Driver Training School. “We had reached a pinch point in the number of students we could train, and one of the key obstacles was the lack of a tractor and a trailer. That’s when RyTy stepped up and said they could help.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college has a five-month waiting list for those wanting to train as truck drivers.

In a recent report, Trucking HR Canada indicated that three out of five employers couldn’t get drivers into vacant seats behind the wheel, and the demand for drivers has more than doubled in the past five years.