On the road again Semi-tractor donated to GPRC commercial drivers training program
The donation of a 2005 Western Star semi-tractor provides Grande Prairie Regional College with more opportunities to meet the high demand in the training of commercial drivers.
The unit, which will soon be sporting the college’s logo, was donated by RyTy, a trucking company specializing in oilfield transportation.
“RyTy attended driving forums on campus where we were discussing the various challenges employers and training schools were facing to meet requirements,” said Chad Boone, GPRC’s Industry Training Coordinator and Manager for the College’s Driver Training School. “We had reached a pinch point in the number of students we could train, and one of the key obstacles was the lack of a tractor and a trailer. That’s when RyTy stepped up and said they could help.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college has a five-month waiting list for those wanting to train as truck drivers.
In a recent report, Trucking HR Canada indicated that three out of five employers couldn’t get drivers into vacant seats behind the wheel, and the demand for drivers has more than doubled in the past five years.
Industry estimates peg the provincial shortage as 3,600 drivers by 2023.
Drivers are an essential part of keeping the supply chain and the province’s economy moving.
In 2019 the Alberta government instituted MELT (Mandatory Entry-Level Training) to focus on skill development and safety in this critical industry.
Recently, to get eligible unemployed Albertans their Class 1 commercial drivers qualification, the province introduced the $5 million Driving Back to Work grant.
“Support for our students and program is certainly coming from a number of directions,” adds Boone. “Like any vehicle, our fleet can experience downtimes due to mechanical or weather issues, so this new RyTy addition not only helps us navigate the unexpected, it provides more scheduling flexibility enabling us to train Class 3 and Class 1 program participants simultaneously.”
GPRC now has four tractors and three trailers among its fleet of training vehicles. They are used for the college’s MELT driver’s training which uses one-on-one in-vehicle training.
Once students complete the 5-week course, they are ready for the Class 1 road test.
“The generous donation from Gilbert Francois (of RyTy) is a great example of how a simple gesture can go a long way in delivering shared benefits,” said Boone. “Given the rising demand for training and qualified drivers in our region, GPRC would love to hear from similar businesses who can help us expand our fleet even further.”
To learn more about GPRC Continuing Education department and driver training for Class 1 licensing, please visit GPRC.me/Drivertraining.
The college also encourages anyone interested in donating to GPRC or finding out what the needs are to please connect with Chad Boone, Industry Training Coordinator at CBoone@GPRC.ab.ca or by phone at 780-539-2799